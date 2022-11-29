Save $180 on This 50-Inch LG 4K TV Deal at Best Buy to Upgrade Your Entertainment Space

If you're ready for a TV upgrade and want 4K resolution, options abound. While Cyber Monday has passed for this year, there are still a lot of deals on TVs happening right now, and today at Best Buy, you can snag a 50-inch model of for just $370 as part of Best Buy's . That's a $180 discount. Just keep in mind that this offer expires tonight. Best Buy will offer a new deal each day now through Dec. 18, so check back each day to see what the retailer has marked down.

This midsize 50-inch 4K LED NanoCell display offers 4x the pixels of full HD. It comes with an a5 Gen 5 AI Processor, supports HDR, HDR10 and HLG and even has a game optimizer and dashboard, along with three HDMI inputs and a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, this TV allows you to make separate accounts and receive personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in and also comes with a Magic Remote with voice control (batteries included). It also works with Apple AirPlay 2. This deal also scores you three months of Apple TV Plus for free if you're a new or returning subscriber.

