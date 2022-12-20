Save $120 On This 43-Inch Pioneer 4K TV and Get a Free Echo Dot Smart Speaker

A smart speaker can take your entertainment setup to the next level by allowing you to control your compatible smart TV totally hands-free. And if you're in the market for both right now, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering $120 off this 43-inch Pioneer 4K TV, dropping the price down to $200 -- plus you'll get a free third-gen Echo Dot with the purchase, saving you another $40. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This bundle deal offers quite a bit for just $200. The Pioneer TV has a 43-inch display, and boasts 4K ultra HD resolution with HDR and Dolby Vision for sharp contrast and vivid colors. It also features support for DTS Virtual-X audio, which promises immersive and room-filling sound (though we always recommend adding a soundbar if possible). And with AirPlay built-in, you can even stream videos and content directly from your Apple devices. It uses Amazon's Fire TV OS, which means you can control it using any Alexa-enabled smart device, like the included third-gen Echo Dot.

With this Amazon smart speaker, you can turn your TV on or off, adjust the volume, search for shows and movies and much more using your voice. And it can do a lot more than just control your TV, too. It's also great for checking the weather and news, setting timers, streaming music and controlling any other smart devices in your home -- all completely hands-free. For more bargains, you can check out our roundups of all the best TV and smart home deals available now.