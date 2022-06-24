Save $100 on This 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro During Early Prime Day Deals

While it can be difficult to find direct discounts on Apple items, a number of authorized Apple retailers have offered some products, including iPads, at big bargains. With Prime Day on the way, Amazon's biggest members-only sale of the year, you can expect to see markdowns on everything from top tech to everyday essentials.

Prime Day may not start until July 12, but early Prime Day deals have already begun, including $100 off the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage, which brings the price of the M1-powered .

The 2021 iPad Pro was selected as one of our picks for best iPads available, particularly if you're a creator. This iPad has improved performance and battery life over its predecessor, and it comes equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The M1 chip allows you to use intensive apps with ease, including graphics apps like those in Adobe Creative Cloud. However, if you're going to be working on massive projects, you'll probably want to opt for a larger 1TB iPad Pro, which also comes with an increase to 16GB of RAM. But keep in mind, those upgrades will cost a lot more.

For the average user who just wants better, faster performance, with lightning-fast app launch, fast downloads and high-quality streaming, this iPad Pro is still a major upgrade, with the iPad Pro's M1 processor putting its processing power on par with M1 Macs. It also features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color.

Video calling is great on the iPad Pro as well. The device is equipped with four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones, along with a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 10-megapixel ultra wide camera. It has a lidar scanner for photos, video and immersive AR. It's also compatible with helpful accessories like the second-gen Apple Pencil, the Magic Keyboard and the Smart Keyboard Folio.

If a different iPad model is more appealing to you, be sure to check out all the best Prime Day iPad deals available now.

