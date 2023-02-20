Samsung Offers Huge Presidents Day Discounts on Appliances, Tech and More

While it's not exactly Black Friday, Presidents Day is still a great time of the year to do some shopping, especially if you're in the market for a TV, mattress or major home appliances. Most sales kicked off last week, and now that Presidents Day is here, the deals are in full swing. You can see our full list of the best Presidents Day sales for all the best bargains, but if you're looking for discounts on refrigerators, washers, dryers, vacuums and other home appliances, you'll definitely want to check out Samsung's selection of Presidents Day deals.

This Presidents Day, Samsung is offering hundreds off a huge selection of home and kitchen appliances, as well as a few deals on TVs, smartwatches, soundbars and other tech. There's no set expiration listed for these discounts, but there's a good chance we'll see quite a few vanish after Presidents Day is over. To help you make the most of the remaining hours, we've rounded up some of this sale's very best deals below. And you can check out our roundups of the best Presidents Day deals at Target and Best Buy for more offers.

Samsung Samsung Bespoke appliances come in a variety of stylish colors, or you can customize your own for a fridge that perfectly matches your kitchen decor. There's a huge variety of three-door, four-door and specialty models on sale today, with some discounted by as much as $1,200.

Samsung You can save $400 on this powerful cordless vacuum bundle, dropping the price down to $500. It includes the Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum, which boasts 210AW of power, has a five-stage filtration system, a telescoping design and can run for up to 120 minutes with the two included batteries. You also get the all-in-one cleaning station, which allows you to empty the dust bin with just the push of a button.

Samsung If you're make some big changes to your kitchen, you can save even more when you buy multiple appliances together. You'll get an extra 10% off your order when ordering three or more appliances, which includes a wide selection of fridges, dishwashers, cooktops, microwaves, ranges, washers, dryers and more. This offer even applies to items that are already on sale, so you can really rack up the savings.

Samsung The Samsung Q60B is one of our favorite 4K TVs on the market in 2023, and right now you've got a chance to snag one for hundreds off. It features a stunning QLED display with Direct Full Array backlighting, as well as 4K upscaling, HDR support and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Prices start at $430 for the 43-inch model, and range up to $1,800 for the 85-inch model.

More Samsung Presidents Day deals:

