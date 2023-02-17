Best Buy Launches Huge Weekend-Long Presidents Day Sale on Tech, Appliances and More

With the holiday weekend almost upon us, Presidents Day sales are now in full swing. Best Buy just kicked off its highly-anticipated Presidents Day event, offering hundreds in savings across a huge variety of tech and home products. That means you can score deals on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more -- but only through Monday.
We regularly track the top Best Buy deals each week, and using our experience, we've pulled out several of our favorites from the current sale below. Remember, though, the deals are limited in time and could sell out before the sale is officially due to end so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you spot something you want.
The new and improved AirPods Pro 2 earned a top spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2023, and right now you've even got a chance to pick a set up for less. Best Buy currently has them on sale for $199, which saves you close to $50 compared to what you'd pay if you bought direct from Apple.
Best Buy is offering a few ways to save on the S23 lineup at launch, including up to $600 off with an eligible trade-in and up to $100 back in the form of a Best Buy gift card. If you shop at Best Buy regularly, that's as good as getting cash back. Various carrier deals are also available through Best Buy with up to $1,000 off with an eligible installment plan and trade-in.
In the market for a big TV upgrade? LG's huge 77-inch A2 OLED TV is seeing a $1,000 discount for President's Day making it one of the best OLED TV deals around right now. This model is essentially an entry-level version of LG's C2 Series -- our favorite high-end TV -- and is a great pick for those that want a big OLED screen without spending top dollar.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is seeing a rare discount, with $50 off both 41mm and 45mm sizes at Best Buy. The whole range of colors are on sale as are both GPS and cellular-enabled models. If you want to strap on Apple's latest smartwatch at a discount, now's your chance.
Nab a recent MacBook model for just $800 with this sale on the M1-powered MacBook Air. Though it's no longer the latest model, it's still plenty powerful and features Apple's own M1 chip for superb power efficiency and up to 18 hours of battery life.
If you're serious about your coffee, you might want to consider springing for the K-Elite. It's packed with tons of great features, including a brew-over-ice function, a strong brew setting for an extra-bold cup and a button for hot water on demand. It also allows you to fine-tune your brewing temperature between 187 and 192 degrees F and has a built-in maintenance reminder for a longer lifespan. It can brew individual cups of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces, and with a removable drip tray, it can even accommodate travel mugs.
Weird collab aside, the Crux x Marshmello digital air fryer is $70 off right now, making it a solid choice for a large-capacity crisper. Its digital touchscreen and eight preset cooking modes make it easy to use, and it can prepare up to 6.6 pounds of food at a time.
Upgrade your cleaning routine with this powerful Dyson vacuum cleaner. The cordless Cyclone V10 Animal offers 60 minutes of run time per charge and features advanced whole-machine filtration that traps particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
Don't miss your chance to save big on a new fridge, dishwasher, oven, washer, dryer or other major household appliance this weekend at Best Buy. Various price drops and bundles are. available with as much as 30% off regular prices.
More notable deals:
- OnePlus 11 (512GB): $700 (save $100)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro: $599 (save $300 with activation)
- Apple MagSafe Charger: $34 (save $5)
- HP 15.6-inch laptop: $229 (save $120)
- Lenovo 15-inch IdeaPad 3: $300 (save $200)
- Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,099 (save $200)
- Apple iPad (9th gen): $250 (save $79)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $80 (save $70)
- Fitbit Sense 2: $250 (save $50)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $219 (save $30)
- Apple Watch Ultra: $749 (save $50)
- Apple TV 4K (2nd gen): $105 (save $74)
- Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K smart Fire TV: $210 (save $90)
- Samsung 75-inch 8000 Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $850 (save $100)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 air purifier: $300 (save $220)
- Breville The Barista Express espresso machine: $600 (save $150)
- Whirlpool stackable front load washer: $750 ($105)
- Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless stick vacuum: $250 (save $150)