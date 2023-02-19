Galaxy S23 Solves My Complaint 'Ant-Man 3' Review T-Mobile to Nix a Discount Netflix Password-Sharing Mess Tesla Recalls 362,000 Cars A Big Netflix Binge New iPhone Emoji Ahead LastPass: Change Passwords Now
Deals

Shop Presidents Day Deals on Furniture, Tech and More This Weekend at Target

Target's four-day sale ends tomorrow, so shop these discounts on appliances, home decor, headphones, fashion and more before they're gone.
2 min read
A stand mixer, shelf, tablet and pair of headphones against an orange background.
Target

Tomorrow is officially Presidents Day, and this weekend is a prime time to do shopping. You can find great bargains on tons of big ticket items like mattresses, major appliances and furniture, but the savings don't end there. This weekend, Target is offering its own four-day sales event where you can save big on clothes, home decor, tech, toys, baby gear and more. These deals are only available through Monday, so get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Target

With the sale wrapping up tomorrow, we've rounded up some of the bargains you won't want to miss below to help you make the most of these remaining hours. And for even more Presidents Day savings, you can check out our roundup of all the best sales and deals happening this weekend.
KitchenAid

KitchenAid Pro 5-quart stand mixer: $280

Save $170

This KitchenAid Professional Series stand mixer offers a lot of power and versatility in a compact package. It features 10 speed settings and a bowl-lift design that's perfect for larger batches and dense ingredients. It comes with a whisk, flat beater and dough hook to help you get started, and there are over 10 additional attachments available to help you get even more out of this mixer without sacrificing counter space.

$280 at Target
Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45: $280

Save $50

The Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones earned a spot on our list of the best overall pairs for 2023 thanks to their excellent noise-canceling capabilities. They boast support for hi-fi audio for premium sound, and are equipped with an adaptive EQ that optimizes the audio at different volume levels. They also have a 24-hour battery life for all-day listening, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with a range of up to 30 feet. 

$280 at Target
Apple

iPad (2021): $250

Save $80

The 2021 iPad is still one of the latest tablet in Apple's flagship lineup. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple's A13 Bionic chip and up to 10-hours of battery life. You can grab the 64GB model for $250 right now, or upgrade to the 256GB model for $400. 

$250 at Target

More offers from Target:

Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home.

