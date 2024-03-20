Preorder This LG Projector and Nab a Free Speaker, Plus a $200 Gift Card

If you're looking to bring the cinematic experience to your couch, or anywhere you go, then investing in a portable projector is a great idea. Models can range in quality, with the best of the bunch carrying a hefty price tag. LG has a new portable projector coming soon that is a game changer for how you entertain. And though it carries a $1,300 price tag, there is a preorder deal available right now with some stellar bonuses valued at over $400.

You can preorder the LG CineBeam Q projector right now, and if you add the LG XBoom 360 wireless speaker to the same order, you'll score it for free. Use the "Add Both to Cart" button on that page to activate the deal. Plus, you'll also get a free leather case and you can claim a $200 virtual MasterCard prepaid card that you can use anywhere MasterCard is accepted. Just be sure to place your order by April 7 to score this incredible deal.

The CineBeam Q offers ultra high-definition 4K resolution, HDR10 and HLG for solid picture quality. It can produce displays up to 100 inches in size, plus it has 500 lumens of brightness, making it easy to create a theatrical experience anywhere. And because this projector is just over 5 inches tall and only 3.3 pounds, making it an ultra portable option if you want to take your entertainment on the go. It also has auto screen adjustment and features like keystone correction and auto focus to make setup a breeze.

The protector supports platforms like Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube and Apple TV right from the device and you can screen share from both Apple and Android devices. It has 3-watt speakers built-in, but the device supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, which means you can connect to a soundbar or speakers for even better sound. It also has an HDMI and a USB-C port for even more connectivity options.

Note that there is an extra step to claim you $200 virtual prepaid MasterCard, so follow the steps through this link after you've made your order (you'll need proof of purchase). Claims must be completed and submitted before May 31 and the card will be valid for up to six months, with any unused funds being forfeited at that time, so be diligent in taking advantage of this offer within the time allotted.

