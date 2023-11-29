Power 6 Things at Once and Save $44 With This Anker Charging Station
Charge half a dozen things from just one AC wall outlet with this versatile charging station.
Running out of plug sockets is nobody's idea of a fun time, but with more and more things to charge and power, it's a very real problem. And while Cyber Monday is winding down, there are still plenty of deals around to help fix that problem -- like this Anker 727 charging station that can be had for just $56. Note that you do need to clip the on-screen coupon to get the very best price, however.
Once you do that you'll find yourself saving $44 off the original $100 asking price and if you order soon your new charging solution could be up and running as soon as tomorrow.
Equipped with two AC outlets this charging station has a maximum power output of 100W thanks to the two USB-C and two USB-A ports that you'll find on its front. That means you can charge anything from your phone to your tablet and even to the most power-hungry of laptops, too. And all in a charging station that is just 0.7 inches thin. There's a 1.5-meter power cord that can be easily removed for storage or travel, and Anker throws in a 24-month warranty for good measure.
As great as this deal is there are plenty of people that don't need another charging station. If that's you, don't worry -- check out our list of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals that are still alive and kicking before they're all gone for good.
