Power 6 Things at Once and Save $44 With This Anker Charging Station

Charge half a dozen things from just one AC wall outlet with this versatile charging station.

Anker 727 Charger
Running out of plug sockets is nobody's idea of a fun time, but with more and more things to charge and power, it's a very real problem. And while Cyber Monday is winding down, there are still plenty of deals around to help fix that problem -- like this Anker 727 charging station that can be had for just $56. Note that you do need to clip the on-screen coupon to get the very best price, however.

Once you do that you'll find yourself saving $44 off the original $100 asking price and if you order soon your new charging solution could be up and running as soon as tomorrow.

See at Amazon

Equipped with two AC outlets this charging station has a maximum power output of 100W thanks to the two USB-C and two USB-A ports that you'll find on its front. That means you can charge anything from your phone to your tablet and even to the most power-hungry of laptops, too. And all in a charging station that is just 0.7 inches thin. There's a 1.5-meter power cord that can be easily removed for storage or travel, and Anker throws in a 24-month warranty for good measure.

As great as this deal is there are plenty of people that don't need another charging station. If that's you, don't worry -- check out our list of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals that are still alive and kicking before they're all gone for good.

