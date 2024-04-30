X
Overhaul Your Deck or Patio With Big Savings on Select Outdoor TV Models at Best Buy

Get ready for summer with outdoor TV deals that can transform movie nights, game-day hangouts and more. But act soon, because these offers end tonight.

Samsung Outdoor TV with football tackle against purple, green, and yellow gradient

Samsung Outdoor TV 

 Samsung/CNET

When it comes to preventing glare from stealing your focus away from your favorite content, television sets have come a long way in recent years -- and this is perhaps reflected best in just how many outdoor TV options have hit the market lately. If you love having backyard hangs, garden parties and brunches, then an outdoor TV might be a great investment for you. While these models don't often come cheap, Best Buy's one-day outdoor TV sale can help you snag one without breaking the bank. The retailer is providing major discounts on TVs until the end of today at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) as part of their deal of the day. 

Choose from well-known brands such as Samsung, DuraPro, Peerless and Furrion at a fraction of the price you would normally pay. There are also multiple size options available, so you can find the perfect outdoor TV to fit your needs. Here are some of examples of what you can find right now.

Peerless/CNET

Peerless-AV 55-inch Neptune Partial Sun 4K HDR Outdoor Smart TV: $1,900

Save $400

The Peerless-AV is a 55-inch powerhouse that offers you 4K HDR images with edge lighting, which lets you see every last detail, even as you watch TV outdoors. This smart TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, offering you the convenience of hands-free voice control. And it comes with an outdoor tilting wall mount for free. 

Best Buy is offering this TV for only $1,900, which is $400 off its usual price.

CNET/Furrion

Furrion 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Outdoor TV: $1,200

Save $400

The Furrion 50-inch Outdoor TV is the perfect compact TV for smaller backyards. It's a partial sun TV, which means it can provide great image quality on most days and is great in shaded areas. And because it's IP54-rated, this model will be able to withstand UV rays, rain, snow, dirt, dust, insects, humidity, and even wildly differentiating temperatures as the seasons change. You can snag this deal now to save $400.

Best Buy has also slashed the prices of other TVs, such as:

Remember, these deals last only until tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT. 

Looking for a TV for your interior spaces? We've gathered plenty of options to peruse in our best TV deals and best OLED TV deals roundups.

