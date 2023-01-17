Outfit Your Home With TP-Link Smart Home and Router Deals With Up to 53% Off

Ready to boost your home internet performance or snag deals on other smart home accessories? Now is a great time to invest in upgrades to your home, with prices cut by up to 53% on over 25 products that can make your home smarter and more convenient. Grab TP-Link routers, modems, smart lights and more at prices . These deals won't last long, so be sure to make your selection sooner rather than later to take advantage of these low prices.

If you're looking for a way to improve your internet connection, it might be time to upgrade your Wi-Fi router. There are a ton of options available, but if you want a mesh router, you can grab the tri-band for $255 right now -- that's a $95 savings on the list price. This two-pack covers up to 5,500 square feet with Wi-Fi 6E. It should eliminate dead zones in your house so you won't have to deal with slow speeds and buffering. It can support up to 200 connected devices, making it a worthy upgrade for a home full of smart devices and top tech.

And if you're a gamer who needs solid performance during long gaming sessions, check out the . It has eight high-performance antennas, beamforming and high-power FEM for broad coverage. Plus, this tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router has a dedicated gaming band with HT160 and offers 4.8 Gbps of bandwidth. The game accelerator detects and optimizes gaming streams, delivering data to multiple devices simultaneously. It's not the newest model, but at $200, it's still a good gaming router option that allows you to nab $50 in savings.

There are plenty of other gadgets available, too. If you're wanting to change up your space with some smart lighting options, check out the TP-Link . At over 32 feet, this colorful strip syncs to sound so you can have a moving light show with your music the next time you host a get-together. And you can control it via the Tapo App or using your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. You don't need a hub for it, either. And the best part? Right now it's marked down by 44%, bringing the price to just $25.

And for added security around your home, there's even a on sale. It's just $28 right now -- a 44% savings. It offers two-way audio, night vision, motion-detection alerts and IP66-rated weatherproof durability. It even has a built-in siren to deter intruders. And you can save footage via a microSD card (sold separately) or by subscribing to Tapo Care.

There are a ton of other deals to check out, including plenty of options to help boost your internet and other smart home accessories, so be sure and shop the at Amazon to find the right fit for your home.

