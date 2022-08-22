Nab a Smart Amazon Fire TV From $100 and Get a Free Echo Dot

With Labor Day sales just around the corner, there are a ton of cheap TV deals popping up already. One of the most interesting we've seen so far concerns Amazon's lineup of smart Fire TVs. They're already some of the most affordable sets on the market, and you can .

The promotion is available at Amazon and Best Buy and offers TV sets from 24 inches to 75 inches in size with up to 4K resolutions. Best Buy actually has and you'll see the Echo Dot added to your cart there automatically. Direct at Amazon, you'll need to add the to your cart alongside the TV of your choice and use coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout to score the freebie.

On the affordable end is the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series smart TV . Though it is small and offers just a 720p HD resolution, it's a solid choice for a den, bedroom or dorm room where a compact size is more important than a high-res panel. Besides, 1080p HD would be overkill at this size. It's still a smart TV with Amazon's Fire OS and easy access to streaming services, plus it's got three HDMI inputs for hooking up any other devices. If it suits your needs, getting this TV and an Echo Dot worth $40 for just $100 is a steal.

If you want something more advanced, it's worth checking out Amazon's own-brand Fire TV 4-Series or go all the way up to the 75-inch Toshiba M550 Fire TV . Both offer 4K resolution, HDR support, AirPlay 2 and several HDMI ports for connecting things like cable boxes and game consoles.