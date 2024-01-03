LG's Stunning 55-Inch G3 OLED TV Is Over $500 Off at Amazon
Our favorite TV for picture quality is cheaper than ever before.
Squinting at a small TV is nobody's idea of fun and 2024 is the year you finally upgrade that old model for something a little more capable. The LG G3 series claimed a place on our list of the best TVs around thanks to its stunning picture quality, and now you can add one to your home entertainment system and save a serious chunk of change in the process.
The 55-inch LG G3 OLED TV would normally sell for around $2,500 when bought directly from LG but right now Amazon will sell you one for just $1,997 -- a record-low price. LG is currently charging just a couple of dollars more at $2,000, while Best Buy will currently match that price as well.
No matter where you buy your new TV from you can look forward to some great viewing thanks to that large 55-inch display. An included bracket means that you can mount this TV on your wall with virtually no space between it and the walk, making for a gorgeous aesthetic. And then things get even better when you turn the thing on.
LG's TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG as well as G-Sync and FreeSync technology. A variable refresh rate option is included for buttery-smooth gaming, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant is included for good measure. With all of that and more, now is definitely the time to treat yourself to a TV upgrade.
Looking for something a little different? Our collection of the best TV deals has options across the price and display size ranges just waiting for you to peruse.
