It's Target Circle Week. Shop These 22 Deals Right Now

Target's Circle Week sale is in full swing, bringing deep discounts on thousands of items. Now's the perfect time for budget-conscious buyers to nab big bargains on everything from tech and apparel to home goods and more. You can shop the event now through Saturday, April 13, but keep in mind that deals are subject to change at any time.

From everyday staples to device upgrades and more, you'll find plenty of bargains worth shopping for right now. Plus, right now any qualifying purchase of $100 or more earns $15 in Target Circle Rewards. We've highlighted the best Target Circle Week deals below to make it easy for you to snag the best deals. We'll keep this page updated as more offers arrive, so keep checking back for the latest deals.

Best Target Circle Week deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190 Apple's latest and best AirPods are seeing steep savings for Circle Week, dropping them down to $190. With active noise cancellation and excellent audio quality, these are some of the hottest earbuds on the market. Details Save $60 $190 at Target

Beats Flex: $40 The Beats Flex Bluetooth wireless earphones offer solid sound and auto pause, and they can last up to 12 hours per charge. And they're 43% off right now. Details Save $30 $40 at Target

More deals to shop now:

Check out Target's sale landing page for links to even more offers.

How long does the Target Circle Week sale run?



The Target Circle Week sale is set to run from April 7 through April 13, giving shoppers a week to cash in on major savings. There will be thousands of deals available, including some one-day deals.

Do I need a membership to shop Target's Circle Week sale?

In short, yes. This is a members-only shopping event. But the good news is that it is free to join. In addition to access to exclusive sales like this one, there are a ton of other Target Circle perks, like 1% cash back when you shop, which you can use on a future Target purchase, and you'll get 5% off a single purchase for your birthday.

What products are discounted during Circle Week at Target?



There are a ton of products included in Target's Circle Week sale, including discounts on popular tech items like TVs, vacuums and headphones, as well as deals on apparel, home goods and other everyday essentials.