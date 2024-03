Improve Your Home Wi-Fi With Our Favorite Budget Extender, Now Just $15 in Amazon's Spring Sale

A lousy internet connection is no fun, especially with the amount of working, gaming and streaming our home Wi-Fi systems need to handle these days. So when we saw that Amazon is selling one of our favorite Wi-Fi extenders at a great price during its Big Spring Sale, we had to share it. Right now you can get the TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender for just $15 when you clip the coupon on its product page. It goes for $20 these days but has cost as much as $35 in the past, so this is a considerable bargain.

It's also really easy to use. Just plug this Wi-Fi extender into a spare AC outlet to get up and running. It connects to both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks that your internet router already provides, and setup is a breeze.

There's a reason this is one of our faves and part of that is its party trick: This extender includes an Ethernet port so you can plug things like game consoles, smart home hubs and more into it for an even more reliable connection. In terms of wireless, you can expect up to AC750 speeds across up to 30 devices.

Of course, your Wi-Fi can only go as fast as your home internet so consider upgrading if you need more oomph. Be sure to check out our list of the best internet providers before you do.