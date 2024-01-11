Grab This Huge 70-Inch LG 4K TV for Under $500 at Walmart

Having a solid smart TV can feel vital these days, especially with how many of us catch the latest films and top TV shows through streaming services. If you've been hoping to revamp your entertainment hub in 2024 with a larger TV for a more cinematic experience without splashing out thousands of dollars, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now, Walmart has slashed the price on this 70-inch LG UQ7070 ZUE series 4K smart TV by $150, which brings the cost down to just $498. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

LG has plenty of solid TV options out there, but not all of them are this affordable. This model runs on LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which uses AI to enhance your picture and sound alongside the HDR10 Pro format. Access to all of the usual streaming services is built-in and it also includes over 300 free LG channels as well. If you're a fan of sports, you'll appreciate the real-time updates this TV offers on your favorite teams and matches. Plus, any gamers out there can make use of this TV's game optimizer and dashboard to easily adjust game settings in one place. You can also create separate accounts for each family member so that you can get customized viewing recommendations. At under $500, this is a great option for those looking to upgrade to a bigger screen without breaking the bank.

Looking for other brands or screen sizes? Be sure to checkout our roundup of all the best TV deals happening now for more great options. And if you need help finding the right TV to meet your needs, be sure to take a look at our TV buying guide.