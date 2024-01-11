Grab This Huge 70-Inch LG 4K TV for Under $500 at Walmart
Supersize your entertainment with $150 off this massive screen, bringing the price to just $498.
Having a solid smart TV can feel vital these days, especially with how many of us catch the latest films and top TV shows through streaming services. If you've been hoping to revamp your entertainment hub in 2024 with a larger TV for a more cinematic experience without splashing out thousands of dollars, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now, Walmart has slashed the price on this 70-inch LG UQ7070 ZUE series 4K smart TV by $150, which brings the cost down to just $498. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
LG has plenty of solid TV options out there, but not all of them are this affordable. This model runs on LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which uses AI to enhance your picture and sound alongside the HDR10 Pro format. Access to all of the usual streaming services is built-in and it also includes over 300 free LG channels as well. If you're a fan of sports, you'll appreciate the real-time updates this TV offers on your favorite teams and matches. Plus, any gamers out there can make use of this TV's game optimizer and dashboard to easily adjust game settings in one place. You can also create separate accounts for each family member so that you can get customized viewing recommendations. At under $500, this is a great option for those looking to upgrade to a bigger screen without breaking the bank.
Looking for other brands or screen sizes? Be sure to checkout our roundup of all the best TV deals happening now for more great options. And if you need help finding the right TV to meet your needs, be sure to take a look at our TV buying guide.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
CNET TV Coverage
TV Types
TV Sizes
Streaming & TV Accessories
TV Information