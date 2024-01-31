Grab This $200 Discount on a Samsung 43-Inch QLED TV Before It Ends Tonight
Have a smaller space and need a TV upgrade? Less than $400 can score you a 4K Samsung TV, but only if you order today.
While large TVs are certainly available for upgrading your home theater setup, they don't fit into everyone's space and often cost a lot of money. But you don't have to spend a fortune or go for a monster 75-inch TV for a picture-quality upgrade. This deal from B&H Photo will net you a solid 43-inch Samsung Q60C for just $398, which is a bargain for that TV. In fact, the Q60B, which is a close cousin of the Q60C, has made it on our list of best TVs, so you're getting something with a bit of pedigree. Just be aware that this $200 discount ends tonight, so snap it up quick if you want in on this deal.
There's a lot to love about the Q60C. If you're a sports fan, you'll be happy to know that it has HLG HDR, a standard that a lot of sports broadcasters use. Combine that with the solid 43-inch size, and you get an immersive experience that makes this an ideal Super Bowl TV. Unfortunately, the base refresh rate is only 50Hz, but at least it has motion-smoothing technology if you'd like to go that route.
On the other hand, if you prefer watching older shows and films, the Q60C comes with a Quantum Processor chip that can help upscale your content up to 4K, although the end result will depend a lot on the source material. Luckily, it does come with HDR 10 Plus if you want to watch modern content, and with the Tizen smart TV platform, you have access to all your favorite streaming apps.
So, if you're looking to score a new TV, then this is probably one of the best deals you're going to find this week in terms of bang for your buck, so grab it while it still lasts. Otherwise, if this still doesn't tickle your fancy, check out some of these other great TV deals.
