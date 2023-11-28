Grab a Purr-fect Cyber Monday Deal on Gabby's Dollhouse, a Cat-Inspired Delight
Are you kitten meow? This two-foot-tall dollhouse looks just like the one from the Netflix show.
Cats rule in my house, and they're the stars of Gabby's Dollhouse, Netflix's live-action/animated interactive show for preschoolers. Ask the little ones in your life to better school you on the plot, but essentially, human Gabby puts on her cat headband and she and her stuffed pal Pandy Paws shrink down for adventures in a cat-centric dollhouse. And the toy version of Gabby's Dollhouse is now part of a Cyber Monday deal, taking the price down 8% from $49 to $45. No, that's not a huge savings, but it's the lowest price in 30 days, per Amazon. Consider this less of a deal, and more of a good price on a solid gift for the kids.
Gabby's Dollhouse reminds this GenX mom of the Barbie Dreamhouse my cousin had, but I could only pine for from afar. Only better, because it's so cat-themed, right down to the cute ears on the roof.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
Fans of the show will recognize the dollhouse, as it's made to match the one on the program. The house is over two feet tall, and features four floors, seven different colorful rooms, and a Cat-A-Vator elevator that goes to each floor. The backdrops feature hidden surprises from the show. There's Gabby Girl and Pandy Paws figures as well as furniture and accessories.
You'll need 3 AAA batteries (not included) so that a button in front of the dollhouse will play music, sounds and phrases from the show, including the theme song.
Of course, the deal is limited, but it'll make for a furever funhouse for the cat-loving kid in your life.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale: Xbox and More Hit New Low Prices
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The Best Cyber Monday 2023 Deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More
Cyber Monday deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals