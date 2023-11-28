Grab a Purr-fect Cyber Monday Deal on Gabby's Dollhouse, a Cat-Inspired Delight

Cats rule in my house, and they're the stars of Gabby's Dollhouse, Netflix's live-action/animated interactive show for preschoolers. Ask the little ones in your life to better school you on the plot, but essentially, human Gabby puts on her cat headband and she and her stuffed pal Pandy Paws shrink down for adventures in a cat-centric dollhouse. And the toy version of Gabby's Dollhouse is now part of a Cyber Monday deal, taking the price down 8% from $49 to $45. No, that's not a huge savings, but it's the lowest price in 30 days, per Amazon. Consider this less of a deal, and more of a good price on a solid gift for the kids.

Gabby's Dollhouse reminds this GenX mom of the Barbie Dreamhouse my cousin had, but I could only pine for from afar. Only better, because it's so cat-themed, right down to the cute ears on the roof.

Fans of the show will recognize the dollhouse, as it's made to match the one on the program. The house is over two feet tall, and features four floors, seven different colorful rooms, and a Cat-A-Vator elevator that goes to each floor. The backdrops feature hidden surprises from the show. There's Gabby Girl and Pandy Paws figures as well as furniture and accessories.

Gabby's Dollhouse, based on the popular Netflix show, is recommended for kids ages 3 and up. Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

You'll need 3 AAA batteries (not included) so that a button in front of the dollhouse will play music, sounds and phrases from the show, including the theme song.

Of course, the deal is limited, but it'll make for a furever funhouse for the cat-loving kid in your life.