Give Your Back a Break With Vertagear's Early Prime Day Sale

Is gaming killing your back? Break up with your old computer chair and take advantage of Vertagear's Early Prime Deals. Vertagear is known for having comfortable and customizable gaming chairs. And from now until July 10, you can save up to $200 on select chairs and upgrade packs.
Each Vertagear chair is made with a steel frame at its core -- making them sturdy and long-lasting. The chairs are also made from high-density foam, so you don't have to sacrifice comfort either. They're ergonomic as well -- offering lumbar and neck support. These gaming chairs also come with adjustable backseat, armrests, chair height and tilt lock. Vertagear also offers limited warranties, free shipping and a wear-and-tear protection program.
The PL1000 model is the best economic choice -- on sale for just $260 right now (save $70). While it is the base model, you won't be disappointed with the quality and comfort. Though if you're looking for something with more bells and whistles, go with the SL5000 for $360 (save $100). It's crafted from breathable, antibacterial material to help minimize odors and the chair is customizable with Vertagear's upgrade packs. The PL4500 Top Upgrade Pack includes color-changing LED Bluetooth speakers to help bring your gaming experience to a whole new level while saving $100. And to match the rest of your chair, you can save $100 on an RGB LED Bottom Kit. This deal is only available for a few more days, so take advantage of it before it's gone.
Haven't decided yet? Check out some of the best gaming chairs of 2022.