Get $20 Credit to Spend on Prime Day When You Buy Select Household Essentials at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is on the way, and early Prime Day deals have already arrived with deals on top tech (and everything else) from Amazon available now. The 48-hour event kicks off on July 12, and plenty of competitors will also be slashing prices. But you can go ahead and start planning now.

Prime members who make a qualifying purchase of $75 or more on select Procter & Gamble household essentials between now and July 13 can to be used during the Prime Day event. Popular brands featured in this sale include Bounty, Cascade, Tide, Gillette, Olay and more.

We all need goods for the home like laundry detergent, paper towels, dish soap and razors. And if you're going to need to buy them anyway, why not get a little credit towards the biggest Amazon sale of the year at the same time? Grab the home essentials you need now, so you can shop and splurge guilt-free on some of the things you want later. Check out the of P&G essentials available now.

This offer is limited to one $20 credit per customer and account, and keep in mind that you must be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal, along with all the Prime Day savings. But is easy and costs just $15 a month, which will give you access to a lot of other benefits, too.