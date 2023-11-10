X
Forget Black Friday, Save $750 on This LG OLED TV Right Now

It isn't every day that you get the chance to save this much on a TV.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
LG Class A2 OLED TV
With Black Friday just around the corner, it would be easy for some retailers to sit back and save the deals for later. But Best Buy is very much not of that persuasion, choosing instead to sell the LG 48-inch Class A2 OLED TV for an absolute steal.

Order that TV today and you'll skip the original $1,300 asking price and pay a fraction, saving $750 and paying just $550 of your hard-earned cash. And this isn't some no-name brand, either -- LG makes some of the very best TVs around and has done for years.

See at Best Buy

In terms of the TV itself, this is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade a bedroom TV to something bigger. The same goes for people who want a new TV for the living room but don't want something so big that it dominates everything and everyone within it. At 48 inches, this is a good size without being a 75-inch monster.

The smaller size doesn't mean that you're missing out on features, though. This TV has an OLED display with a 4K resolution, and it's built on webOS so you know apps for all of your favorite streaming platforms will be present and correct right out of the box. More advanced features include dynamic tone mapping for even better color and contrast, and AI Picture Pro to ensure even your older content looks great on this 4K TV.

If you like this 48-inch TV but wish this deal was for something a bit more cinematic, don't fret. We're expecting plenty of Best Buy Black Friday deals to choose from over the coming days, too.

