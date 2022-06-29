Early Prime Day Offer Nets Prime Members 3 Free Months of Audible Premium Plus

Being an Amazon Prime member comes with plenty of benefits. You get free shipping, exclusive discounts, access to Prime Video and more. And right now, Amazon is sweetening the pot even more with this special early Prime Day offer. Now through July 31, Prime members can get three months of Audible Premium Plus, a $45 value, for free. After the trial period, it will revert back to the usual $15 per month price, so be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before then if you don't want to end up paying for a membership.

If you're unfamiliar, Audible is similar to Kindle Unlimited, but is exclusively for audio books and podcasts. With a membership, you can choose from over 200,000 different books, from novels to biographies to true crime, and listen to them whenever, wherever. You can even download books right to your phone or computer so you can take them with you off the grid. And Audible Premium Plus comes with some additional benefits as well.

Once every month, you'll get a credit to add a "premium" book to your library at no extra cost, though you'll only get two credits during the free trial period. Premium Plus members also get 30% off any other premium titles, and will have access to exclusive sales and discounts. If you're already a Prime member, this is a great opportunity to test this service out and get some summer reading in at no additional cost. And if you're not a Prime member, you may want to think about signing up soon, as Prime Day is just around the corner.