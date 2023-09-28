Dell Is Offering a Rare $50 Discount on the Xbox Series X

Nearly three years after the Xbox Series X release, it's no longer a serious challenge to find one in stock. And right now, there's a rare opportunity to snag one at at discount. Dell is currently offering $50 off this full-size Microsoft gaming system, which drops the price down to just $450. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console in Microsoft's lineup. Though similar in both name and specs to the cheaper Xbox Series S, the flagship Series X offers 4K gaming, faster performance and more built-in storage. It's also got a disc drive, which means it's useful for people who want to play both physical and digital versions of games or use the device to play Blu-rays.

And if you're looking to snag some other accessories for your Xbox gaming setup, you can check out our full roundup of the best Xbox deals for great bargains on headsets, controllers, storage drives and more. And if you want access to the massive library of games that comes with a Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can check out our roundup of the best subscription deals available to help you get signed up for less.