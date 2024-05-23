Build Your Own Home Theater With Xgimi Projectors: Get Up to 42% Off for Memorial Day
Tested and reviewed, our favorite portable projectors have some major deals going on right now.
If you want to cultivate more quality time with your loved ones without leaving the comfort of your own home or -- in good weather -- your own backyard, a portable home movie projector is probably already on your list. Right now, one of our favorite portable movie projector brands, Xgimi, is having a sale for Memorial Day, where you can save up to 42% off at Amazon as well as on the Xgimi site.
Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them.
Amazon offers a wide variety of models, plus reliable shipping from Prime, so it's an easy choice to shop for these projectors at Amazon, but the Xgimi site is offering many of the same deals. For example, you'll find the Xgimi Horizon Pro on sale at Amazon for $999, a 41% discount on the regular Amazon price of $1,699. The same projector is listed on Xgimi's site on sale for $1,000, down from its list price of $1,900. Either way, you save a bundle.
The Halo Plus, which was ranked by CNET's experts as the best 1080p home projector, is currently available at Amazon for $650 and on Xgimi's site for the same price, $200 off the regular retail price either way you go. Add to your new projector some of the best home theater speakers available, and you'll soon have your own living room tricked out for an epic movie night.