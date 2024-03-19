Court-Side Streaming: Don't Miss Out on Roku's March Madness Deal

March Madness is in full swing, and if you're a cord-cutter like me, the Roku Streaming Stick comes in clutch during events like this. Honestly, I don't miss the traditional way of watching TV that requires an antenna or a clunky box to keep up with the tournament or my bracket. All I need is a Wi-Fi connection, my Roku Stick and HDMI port, and I enter a world of possibilities.

The good news is that Roku makes this great TV streaming accessory even more affordable than usual -- it's currently 22% off at Amazon. Plus, there are also TV deals just in time for the big event.

Whether I am blasting music on Spotify or streaming March Madness, my Roku Streaming Stick has me covered. It can plug into my TV for a chill night in or into my Epson Home Cinema 1080 projector for movie nights or hosting parties.

Amazon/CNET

To get the full movie theater experience, I pair my Roku with the Vizio V-Series 2.0 Sound Bar. Karaoke nights haven't been the same with this pairing; guests are always impressed.

The best thing for me about this streaming stick is that I still have access to live TV. Thanks to streaming services, like Peacock and Hulu Plus Live TV, I can watch the NFL or March Madness in real time.

You might be thinking, "Don't those streaming service subscriptions add up?" With bundling options and internet providers offering deals with certain contracts, it can actually cost less than cable.

I like the Roku Streaming Stick because it's small and portable, and I've never had any problems with it not working. Occasionally, my Roku will reboot for updates, or I'll need to change the remote batteries, but that's small compared with a cable box or satellite service outage.

