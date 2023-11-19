Boost Your Savings With Boost Mobile During This Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday happens the day after Thanksgiving but there are countless early deals happening now. Boost Mobile is known for its affordable phone plans. The company even made our lists of best prepaid phone plans and best cheap phone plans earlier this year. Boost Mobile has also been tested by our experts. If you've been thinking about switching providers or maybe you need a second line, consider grabbing the Boost Mobile 3-Month 5GB SIM card kit. This typically goes for $45 but it's on sale for just $15 at Best Buy.

There are many benefits of using a prepaid service, especially if you're on a budget. You get exactly what you pay for without being tied to a contract or having to worry about extra fees. Switching to Boost is super simple. All you have to do is bring your phone, purchase a Boost SIM card and activate your plan. With this deal, you'll get 3 months of unlimited talk and text, plus 5GB of data. Depending on availability in your area, you can pick one up at your closest Best Buy or have the kit shipped to you. And with the money you've saved, you can splurge on other items on sale during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

Of course, Boost Mobile isn't the only cellular provider offering deals right now. You can also check out Mint Mobile's Black Fridayoffering as well. Or if you want a new phone to pair with your new plan, here are the best Black Friday phone deals we've found.