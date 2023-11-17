Mint Mobile's Black Friday Sale Gets You 3 Months of Service for Free
Pay for three months and get an additional three months at no extra cost.
If you're looking for a change of carrier, Mint Mobile is currently offering some enticing Black Friday deals. For a limited time, new customers can get three months of free service after signing up for any plan. There are four tiers ranging from 5GB of data for $15 per month to an unlimited plan for $30 per month. To get the discount, you'll have to pay the first three months upfront and then enjoy those additional three months for free.
Once your plan has expired, you can renew with another three-, six- or 12-month plan. All Mint plans include unlimited talk and text, free calling to Mexico and Canada with "super-low" international rates to over 160 other countries worldwide. You'll get reliable 5G speeds on T-Mobile's network and free mobile hotspot option. Activation is also super easy. Mint allows you to activate your plan instantly with an eSim but will also send you a physical SIM for free.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.
Mint's service has been reviewed by our experts and has made our list of best cheap phone plans and our best cellphone plans for 2023. And if you need a new phone too, check out the best Black Friday phone deals going on right now.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Shopping for new phone accessories?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans