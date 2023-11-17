Mint Mobile's Black Friday Sale Gets You 3 Months of Service for Free

If you're looking for a change of carrier, Mint Mobile is currently offering some enticing Black Friday deals. For a limited time, new customers can get three months of free service after signing up for any plan. There are four tiers ranging from 5GB of data for $15 per month to an unlimited plan for $30 per month. To get the discount, you'll have to pay the first three months upfront and then enjoy those additional three months for free.

Once your plan has expired, you can renew with another three-, six- or 12-month plan. All Mint plans include unlimited talk and text, free calling to Mexico and Canada with "super-low" international rates to over 160 other countries worldwide. You'll get reliable 5G speeds on T-Mobile's network and free mobile hotspot option. Activation is also super easy. Mint allows you to activate your plan instantly with an eSim but will also send you a physical SIM for free.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Mint's service has been reviewed by our experts and has made our list of best cheap phone plans and our best cellphone plans for 2023. And if you need a new phone too, check out the best Black Friday phone deals going on right now.