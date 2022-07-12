Best Smart Home and Appliance Deals of Prime Day 2022

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is here, and the discounts are flying fast -- including some fresh deals on smart home gadgets and home appliances that bring them to the lowest prices we've ever seen. Meanwhile, competitors like Best Buy and Target are counter-programming Amazon and dialing up some pretty decent deals of their own.

That means it's a great time to keep an eye out for good sales on tech for the home, and that's exactly what we're doing here at CNET. We'll update this post regularly in the coming days with the best discounts we're seeing on smart home gadgets and appliances -- for now, here are the deals most worth checking out.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you like the idea of "Alexa plus a screen," then the wall-mounted Echo Show 15 might be right up your alley with an attractive, large-sized 15.6-inch display, customizable widgets for the home screen, and a visual ID feature that can identify the face of whoever is using it. We've never seen it on sale for less than $200, but for Prime Day, Amazon has it marked down to $180. Read the CNET review of the Echo Show 15 smart display.

Chris Monroe/CNET August makes some of our longtime favorite smart locks, with Wi-Fi connectivity, support for Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant, and a clever design that fits over top of your existing deadbolt. The 4th-gen model you see here was an Editors' Choice-winner on CNET when we first reviewed it, and still sits at the top of our list of the best smart locks for your front door. Usually priced at $230, the 4th-gen August Smart Lock is currently on sale for just $150, which brings the price down to a new all-time low and saves you $80. Read the CNET review of the August Smart Lock (4th gen).

Ry Crist/CNET Eero Pro 6E is the Amazon-owned home networking brand's first mesh router with support for Wi-Fi 6E, which means it can connect with other Wi-Fi 6E devices over the newly-opened, ultra-wide 6GHz band. It's the fastest, fanciest Eero system to date, and one that performed quite well when I put it through multiple rounds of tests. Plus, it supports speeds faster than a gigabit thanks to a multi-gig Ethernet WAN port, a nice piece of future-proofing. Even at full price, I already recommend the Eero Pro 6E as an upgrade pick for homes that want to take advantage of fast, gigabit-level internet connections -- now, for Prime Day, Amazon has multiple Eero Pro 6E setups listed for hundreds off. Larger, multi-story homes might want to consider stepping up to the 3-pack, which usually costs $699 but is currently on sale for $419 -- but I think that the 2-pack would be more than enough for most homes (and you can always add another device later if you need it). At $299 -- or $200 off the normal price of $499 -- it's one of Prime Day's best discounts. Read the CNET review of the Eero Pro 6E mesh router.

Amazon The best bet for good Wi-Fi in large, multi-story homes is to go with a mesh router -- and preferably one that comes with more than one satellite extender. This 3-piece Eero 6 Plus system gets you there, and it's marked down to just $194 for Prime Day, saving you $105. The Eero 6 Plus doesn't feature Wi-Fi 6E support or a tri-band design like the Eero Pro 6E does, but it's still an excellent and capable system that makes great use of Wi-Fi 6 and a well-developed mesh to deliver fast speeds at range. You can read more about how the two systems stack up in my full rundown, but if you've got a lot of ground for your home's Wi-Fi network to cover, you're going to want to give this deal some thought. Read the CNET review of the Eero 6 Plus mesh router.

Chris Monroe/CNET At $180, the battery-powered Nest Doorbell was already less expensive than key competitors like the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and the Arlo Wire-Free, and it was already marked down to $130 ahead of Prime Day. Now, through July 17, it's down even lower, to $120. That's a total of $60 off of the retail price, and one of the best prices we've seen it listed at all year. For the money, you're getting a sophisticated smart doorbell with an attractive design, multiple color options, two-way talk, high-def resolution, a 145-degree field of view with a 3:4 aspect ratio, smart alerts, and more. During our tests, we were particularly impressed with the low latency of the video feed, which helps keeps the conversation snappy during two-way talk. You'll need to pay $6 per month for a Nest Aware subscription if you want to unlock facial recognition and a full 30 days of video storage, but you can skip that and still enjoy person detection, vehicle-, package- or animal-specific notifications, and up to three hours of free video storage. As a Google device, the Nest Doorbell is best suited for smart homes centered around other Nest gadgets and the Google Assistant. For instance, you can sync your Nest speakers with the doorbell to sound the chime whenever someone's at the door, or call up the doorbell's video feed on your Nest Hub smart displays. The Nest Doorbell doesn't offer native support for Apple HomeKit, but it does work with Alexa, so Amazon-powered smart homes can connect the doorbell with their Echo smart speakers and smart displays, too. Read CNET's review of the Nest Doorbell (battery-powered).

Julie Snyder/CNET The second generation Ring Alarm home security system is pretty budget-friendly to begin with, but now, you can score that simple DIY starter kit for $120, which saves you $80. For the money, you're getting the Ring Alarm base station, a keypad for punching in your code, a motion sensor, a contact sensor for monitoring a door or window, and a range extender. Ring bills it as a good setup for an apartment or condo, but if your space is a little bigger, you can always add additional sensors and devices to your setup a la carte style. Admittedly, we still have some qualms with Ring about its partnerships with police organizations, but that's more of a concern for the company's video doorbells and its other camera gadgets (and it's worth giving Ring some credit for recent moves to increase transparency about police requests for public footage in the Neighbors app). You'll want to read up on those concerns before adding any of Ring's cameras to your setup (and yep, they'll all sync up with this system as well as you'd expect), but if you're just looking for a simple and affordable layer of security for a small home or apartment, this deal is worth a look. Read the CNET review of the Ring Alarm home security system.

Amazon Hop on over to CNET's picks for the best smart scales to smarten up your bathroom, and you'll find the $99 Withings Body Plus listed as the best option for customizability. Not only does it allow you to personalize the main display with usual metrics like weight, body fat, BMI and more, but you can also sync it with Apple Heath or Google Fit to track things like your daily steps. The scale's readings were accurate and consistent when we tested them out, and it supports up to eight separate users, making it a good pick for large families. For Prime Day, Amazon has the Body Plus smart scale marked down to $70, saving you about thirty bucks. That isn't the best sale we've ever seen, but it's still a few bucks lower than the usual sale price. If you've been eyeing it, now's a good time to pick it up.

Amazon Dash already has one model on our list of the best air fryers for your kitchen -- we loved the value, the way it looked, and the way it cooked, but also noted that it didn't come with digital controls or presets. This model, the Dash Tasti-Crisp, adds those bells and whistles back in, and right now, it's marked down to $64 for Prime Day, which is $16 less than usual. It isn't hard to find this model on sale, but this is still a better-than-average sale price for it. If you want to give air frying a shot but you don't want to spend too much, this could be a good Prime Day pick.