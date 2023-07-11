X
CNET

How we test projectors

Best Projector Deals for Prime Day, From Portable to 4K, Starting at $112

Snag some pro-level savings on some of our favorite projectors.

David_Katzmaier.jpg
David_Katzmaier.jpg
David Katzmaier
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment.
Expertise A 20-year CNET veteran, David has been reviewing TVs since the days of CRT, rear-projection and plasma. Prior to CNET he worked at Sound & Vision magazine and eTown.com. He is known to two people on Twitter as the Cormac McCarthy of consumer electronics. Credentials
  • Although still awaiting his Oscar for Best Picture Reviewer, David does hold certifications from the Imaging Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology on display calibration and evaluation.
See full bio
David Katzmaier
2 min read
anker-mars-ii-pro-19-of-11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Amazon Prime Day might best be known for deals on cheap TVs, but what if your taste runs to, shall we say, larger screens? Well projector pal, you're in luck. We review tons of great projectors at CNET and some of our favorites are on sale for Prime Day.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Before you dive in, however, we have to warn you not to buy just any old dirt-cheap projector. We've reviewed a few of those too, and you'll find countless others for sale at Amazon and elsewhere, most with names you've never heard of and prices often well under $100. In general, they're all bad. Instead, for the cash-strapped projector shopper out there, we humbly suggest something like our first pick on the list, the Vimgo P10, which costs just a bit more and delivers a brighter, better image.

Best Projector Deals for Prime Day

vimgo p10 projector

Vimgo P10: $112

Save $27

One of our top budget projector picks, the P10 impressed us with its brightness for the money. It's not perfect by any means, but if you just want a big picture for a small price, it doesn't get any better than this.

Read our Vimgo P10 review.

$112 at Amazon
Anker Nebula Capsule projector shining a green light

Anker Nebula Capsule: $240

Save $60

Unlike the Vimgo, this Anker actually has a battery, meaning you can create a big image just about anywhere, no power cord required. It's relatively dim compared to most of the others here, but this is a great price.

Read our Anker Nebula Capsule review.

$240 at Amazon
Anker Nebula Mars II Pro

Anker Nebula Mars 2 Pro: $380

Save $170

2023

With excellent image quality to go with its built-in battery, the Mars 2 Pro is our favorite portable projector overall, and this Prime Day deal represents the lowest price we've seen.

Read our Anker Nebula Mars II Pro review.

$380 at Amazon
optoma-hd28hdr-12-of-9

Optoma HD28HDR: $450

Save $220

Looking for a more traditional projector? This Optoma isn't portable but it does throw out a ton of light and, as the name implies, does a pretty good job with HDR. It's a couple years old, but at this price you'd be hard-pressed to find a better-performing projector.

Read our Optoma HD28HDR review.

$450 at Amazon
Epson Home Cinema 5050UB

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB: $2,500

Save $500

This Epson will run circles around anything on this list, which is one reason it sits atop our list of the best home theater projectors. It's not cheap, but if you're in the market you might want to know that, once again, this is one of the best prices we've seen.

Read our Epson Home Cinema 5050UB review.

$2,500 at Amazon

Other Prime Day Projector deals:

