Best Projector Deals for Prime Day, From Portable to 4K, Starting at $112

Snag some pro-level savings on some of our favorite projectors.
Amazon Prime Day might best be known for deals on cheap TVs, but what if your taste runs to, shall we say, larger screens? Well projector pal, you're in luck. We review tons of great projectors at CNET and some of our favorites are on sale for Prime Day.
Before you dive in, however, we have to warn you not to buy just any old dirt-cheap projector. We've reviewed a few of those too, and you'll find countless others for sale at Amazon and elsewhere, most with names you've never heard of and prices often well under $100. In general, they're all bad. Instead, for the cash-strapped projector shopper out there, we humbly suggest something like our first pick on the list, the Vimgo P10, which costs just a bit more and delivers a brighter, better image.
One of our top budget projector picks, the P10 impressed us with its brightness for the money. It's not perfect by any means, but if you just want a big picture for a small price, it doesn't get any better than this.
Unlike the Vimgo, this Anker actually has a battery, meaning you can create a big image just about anywhere, no power cord required. It's relatively dim compared to most of the others here, but this is a great price.
With excellent image quality to go with its built-in battery, the Mars 2 Pro is our favorite portable projector overall, and this Prime Day deal represents the lowest price we've seen.
Looking for a more traditional projector? This Optoma isn't portable but it does throw out a ton of light and, as the name implies, does a pretty good job with HDR. It's a couple years old, but at this price you'd be hard-pressed to find a better-performing projector.
This Epson will run circles around anything on this list, which is one reason it sits atop our list of the best home theater projectors. It's not cheap, but if you're in the market you might want to know that, once again, this is one of the best prices we've seen.