Best Amazon Deals: Secure Sweet Savings on Appliances, Tech Gadgets and More

Amazon has deals and discounts across all categories. Grab a new charging station and find an early Mother's Day gift for mom while you're at it.

Stave off the Monday blues by indulging in a bit of retail therapy, and you don't even have to spend a lot to do it. Right now, Amazon is offering a host of deals and discounts across all categories. Choose from the latest tech, fancy home appliances or just stock up on everyday essentials. Additionally, Mother's Day is just around the corner, so you can take the opportunity to snag a great gift for your mom or the maternal figure in your world. While you browse, keep in mind that many of these deals are limited-time offers.

We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to also check out CNET's gift guides for more great bargains and gifts for every occasion.

Best Amazon deals to shop right now
Wireless iPhone charging station: $18

Save $12

If you're firmly planted in the Apple ecosystem, this wireless charging station could be perfect for you. It's sleek, fits any room decor and charges your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time. This would look great on your desk or your nightstand to keep your devices powered up all day. It's currently on sale for $18 but there are often on-page coupons, which can save you even more.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $400

Save $150

The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series is a solid smart TV at an affordable price. It's perfect for watching all your streaming services because it comes with 4K and Dolby Digital Plus for a gorgeous and immersive experience. This model also comes equipped with built-in microphones, which allow you to control your TV with just your voice via Alexa. If you act now, you'll save $150 on your purchase and get six months of MGM+ for free.

Frameo Wi-Fi digital picture frame: $50

Save $50

This digital picture frame is currently on sale for 50% off and it could make a great gift for mom this Mother's Day. You can fill it with your favorite memories together to show your mom how much you love her. Or you could snag one for yourself.

Meta Quest 2 VR headset: $199

Save $51

If you've been wanting to dive into the world of virtual reality, but your budget wouldn't allow it, you're in luck. Amazon currently has the Quest 2 headset for just $199. Until recently this sold for $250, so you're saving a little over $50 here on one of our favorite VR headsets. There are also a few bundles available. If you have a little extra cash, you can snag a comfort bundle with the elite strap for extra support during long sessions.

GearLight LED flashlights (2-pack): $16

Save $14

Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now, you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a brightness of 1,040 lumens, which is pretty good. They don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own.

Keurig K-Express: $70

Save $20

For some, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is the perfect companion for that. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag so that if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with an impressive 42-ounce reservoir. 

Bissell Little Green Deluxe portable cleaner: $98

Save $42

Every home needs a good vacuum cleaner, especially if there are kids and pets around. The Bissell Little Green Deluxe portable vac is perfect for most situations and does an excellent job at cleanup. Despite its small size, its suction is powerful enough to tackle even the toughest pet spots and stains from carpets, couches, car seats and other upholstery. It also comes with Bissell's multi-purpose cleaner with OXY boost. The best part is that every purchase supports Bissell's Pet Foundation, which aims to save homeless animals.

Samsung S33A series 22-inch monitor: $90

Save $75

If you're looking for a super budget-friendly monitor that has a decent display, several ports and a game mode then this 22-inch Samsung S33A is worth considering. It's currently on sale for $90 with $75 in savings. Amazon also has other monitors to consider, available for up to 41% off

Carote 11-piece pots and pans set: $80

Save $20

It might not immediately be obvious how useful a set of pots and pans that have a removable handle are, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on both the stovetop and the oven without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can use them as storage and stick them directly in the fridge, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container. 

Bluetti solar generator AC180 with PV120 solar panel: $849

Save $349

Bluetti makes some of CNET's favorite portable power stations, like the Bluetti AC180 with its PV120 solar panel. Right now, this model is deeply discounted on Amazon. It's available for $849, which is around 29% off its original price of $1,198. If you enjoy camping or you just like to be prepared for random power outages then this could be a solid investment.

More Amazon deals worth checking out:

What deals can I find at Amazon?

Amazon sells products in pretty much every category, so no matter what you're looking to buy, you can probably get it on Amazon. Better yet, the retailer offers new deals every day so there's a good chance you can save on your next purchase too, especially if you use these money-saving tips

Read more: Take Advantage of Amazon Discounts Year Round With This Trick

When is the next Amazon sale?

Amazon held the Big Spring Sale in March -- a new sale on the calendar -- so the next major Amazon sale will be Amazon Prime Day, likely in July. That sale requires an Amazon Prime subscription, so be sure to sign up or start your free trial just before it kicks off to get in on the savings. 

Read more: Get Amazon Prime Perks Without Paying for a Subscription. Find Out How

