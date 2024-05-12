X
Best Amazon Deals: Score Deep Discounts on Tech Gadgets, Outdoor Gear and More

Amazon currently has tons of great deals across all categories. Save on everything from wireless chargers to AirTags to inflatable paddleboards.

$180 at Amazon
beats-studio-pro.png
Beats Studio Pro: $180
Save $170
$79 at Amazon
airtags-4-pack.png
Apple AirTags four-pack: $79
Save $20
$17 at Amazon
kootek-camping-hammock-portable-lightweight-hammock
Kootek Camping Hammock: $17
Save $23
$235 at Amazon
roc-stand-up-paddle-board-and-accessories
Roc inflatable stand-up paddleboard: $235
Save $365
$13 at Amazon
iPhone charging station.
Wireless iPhone charging station: $13
Save $17
$400 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $400
Save $150
$50 at Amazon
frameo-digital-photo-frame.png
Frameo Wi-Fi digital picture frame: $50
Save $50
$199 at Amazon
Meta Quest 2
Meta Quest 2 VR headset: $199
Save $50
$16 at Amazon
gearlight-led-flashlights.png
GearLight LED flashlights (two-pack): $16
Save $14
$60 at Amazon
Lime green Keurig K Express.
Keurig K-Express: $60
Save $30
$90 at Amazon
Samsung monitors from Amazon.
Samsung S33A series 22-inch monitor: $90
Save $75
$80 at Amazon
A set of white Carote pots.
Carote 11-piece pots and pans set: $80
Save $20
$900 at Amazon
Bluetti solar generator with solar panel.
Bluetti solar generator AC180 with PV120 solar panel: $900
Save $300

It's no secret that Amazon has some of the best prices out there on all manner of items, from tech to home to everyday essentials. But with all these offers, it can sometimes be a little confounding -- which is why we've curated a list of some of the best bargains we're seeing right now. This week features some of our favorite portable power stations, outdoor gear and kitchen items. Just keep in mind that sometimes Amazon deals are limited-time offers and can be fleeting, so if you see something you've been wanting, consider nabbing it. Also, be sure to watch for Amazon's on-page coupon for additional savings -- we've added a note whenever we see one available. 

Be sure to also check out CNET's gift guides, for solid bargains and gifties for every occasion and persuasion.

Best Amazon deals to shop right now
Beats by Dre/CNET

Beats Studio Pro: $180

Save $170

These top-rated headphones are marked down by $170, so if you've been wanting to get your hands on a pair of these, now's the time. Longtime CNET reviewer and audio expert David Camoy describes them as a more affordable AirPod Max, so at $180 it may finally be time to treat yourself. 

$180 at Amazon
Apple/CNET

Apple AirTags four-pack: $79

Save $20

Never lose your keys or luggage again. These handy little gadgets are currently on sale for 20% off, which makes it a great time to buy. Batteries included. 

$79 at Amazon
Kootek/CNET

Kootek Camping Hammock: $17

Save $23

Sling up this portable hammock when you go camping; string it between two trees in your yard or a nearby park; or pack it for that festival you're heading to. It's lightweight at just 1.8 pounds, and the large size can hold up to 500 pounds. All colors are on sale but not all are discounted by 50%. Still, most are between $15 and $20 less than the regular price of $40, so you'll probably find the one you want. 

$17 at Amazon
Roc/CNET

Roc inflatable stand-up paddleboard: $235

Save $365

Is it summer yet? Get ready for beautiful weather with savings on top-rated, inflatable stand-up paddleboards. This is a limited-time deal on Amazon, so if you've been dreaming of having a paddleboard but have been concerned about the price, or the storage, inflatable is the way to go. There are currently several color configurations marked down to as little as $170, though many are in the $235 range and include a kayak seat.

$235 at Amazon
GetPals/CNET

Wireless iPhone charging station: $13

Save $17

If you're firmly planted in the Apple ecosystem, this wireless charging station could be perfect for you. It's sleek, fits any room decor and charges your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time. This would look great on your desk or your nightstand to keep your devices powered up all day. It's currently on sale for $18, plus you can clip the on-page coupon to get an additional 25% off, bringing the price down significantly. 

$13 at Amazon
Amazon/CNET

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $400

Save $150

The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series is a solid smart TV at an affordable price. It's perfect for watching all your streaming services, because it comes with 4K and Dolby Digital Plus for a gorgeous and immersive experience. This model also features built-in microphones, which allow you to control your TV with just your voice via Alexa. You'll get six months of MGM Plus for free, too.

$400 at Amazon
Bigasuo/CNET

Frameo Wi-Fi digital picture frame: $50

Save $50

This digital picture frame makes a great gift. Load it with images, and a rotating display will keep you connected with loved ones far away.

$50 at Amazon
Meta/CNET

Meta Quest 2 VR headset: $199

Save $50

If you've been wanting to dive into the world of virtual reality, but your budget wouldn't allow it, you're in luck. Amazon currently has the Quest 2 headset for just $199. Until recently this sold for $250, so you're saving a little over $50 here on one of our favorite VR headsets. There are also a few bundles available. If you have a little extra cash, you can snag a comfort bundle with the elite strap for extra support during long sessions.

$199 at Amazon
Gearlight/CNET

GearLight LED flashlights (two-pack): $16

Save $14

These GearLight LED flashlights have a brightness of 1,040 lumens. They're regularly priced at $30 for the two-pack, but Amazon has them discounted to $20. Use the on-page coupon and save another $4. Batteries aren't included.

$16 at Amazon
Keurig/CNET

Keurig K-Express: $60

Save $30

For some folks, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is a fine companion. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag, so if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with a 42-ounce reservoir. 

$60 at Amazon
Samsung/CNET

Samsung S33A series 22-inch monitor: $90

Save $75

If you're looking for a super-budget-friendly monitor that has a decent display, several ports and a game mode, then this 22-inch Samsung S33A is worth considering. It's on sale for $90, with $75 in savings. 

$90 at Amazon
Carote/CNET

Carote 11-piece pots and pans set: $80

Save $20

It might not immediately be obvious how useful a set of pots and pans that have a removable handle are, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on both the stovetop and the oven without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can use them as storage and stick them directly in the fridge, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container. 

$80 at Amazon
Bluetti/CNET

Bluetti solar generator AC180 with PV120 solar panel: $900

Save $300

Bluetti makes some of CNET's favorite portable power stations, like the Bluetti AC180 with its PV120 solar panel. Right now this model is deeply discounted on Amazon thanks to a $300 on-page coupon, which brings it down to about $900. If you enjoy camping or you just like to be prepared for random power outages then this could be a solid investment. Just don't forget to clip the on-page coupon to get the savings. 

$900 at Amazon

More Amazon deals worth checking out:

What deals can I find at Amazon?

Amazon sells products in pretty much every category, so no matter what you're looking to buy, you can probably get it on Amazon. Better yet, the retailer offers new deals every day so there's a good chance you can save on your next purchase too, especially if you use these money-saving tips

Read more: Take Advantage of Amazon Discounts Year Round With This Trick

When is the next Amazon sale?

Amazon held the Big Spring Sale in March -- a new sale on the calendar -- so the next major Amazon sale will be Amazon Prime Day, likely in July. That sale requires an Amazon Prime subscription, so be sure to sign up or start your free trial just before it kicks off to get in on the savings. Prior to Prime Day, Amazon will also no doubt have additional bargains and savings around Memorial Day. 

Read more: Get Amazon Prime Perks Without Paying for a Subscription. Find Out How

