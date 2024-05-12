Best Amazon Deals: Score Deep Discounts on Tech Gadgets, Outdoor Gear and More

It's no secret that Amazon has some of the best prices out there on all manner of items, from tech to home to everyday essentials. But with all these offers, it can sometimes be a little confounding -- which is why we've curated a list of some of the best bargains we're seeing right now. This week features some of our favorite portable power stations, outdoor gear and kitchen items. Just keep in mind that sometimes Amazon deals are limited-time offers and can be fleeting, so if you see something you've been wanting, consider nabbing it. Also, be sure to watch for Amazon's on-page coupon for additional savings -- we've added a note whenever we see one available.

Best Amazon deals to shop right now



Kootek/CNET Kootek Camping Hammock: $17 Save $23 Sling up this portable hammock when you go camping; string it between two trees in your yard or a nearby park; or pack it for that festival you're heading to. It's lightweight at just 1.8 pounds, and the large size can hold up to 500 pounds. All colors are on sale but not all are discounted by 50%. Still, most are between $15 and $20 less than the regular price of $40, so you'll probably find the one you want. $17 at Amazon

Roc/CNET Roc inflatable stand-up paddleboard: $235 Save $365 Is it summer yet? Get ready for beautiful weather with savings on top-rated, inflatable stand-up paddleboards. This is a limited-time deal on Amazon, so if you've been dreaming of having a paddleboard but have been concerned about the price, or the storage, inflatable is the way to go. There are currently several color configurations marked down to as little as $170, though many are in the $235 range and include a kayak seat. $235 at Amazon

GetPals/CNET Wireless iPhone charging station: $13 Save $17 If you're firmly planted in the Apple ecosystem, this wireless charging station could be perfect for you. It's sleek, fits any room decor and charges your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time. This would look great on your desk or your nightstand to keep your devices powered up all day. It's currently on sale for $18, plus you can clip the on-page coupon to get an additional 25% off, bringing the price down significantly. $13 at Amazon

Amazon/CNET Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $400 Save $150 The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series is a solid smart TV at an affordable price. It's perfect for watching all your streaming services, because it comes with 4K and Dolby Digital Plus for a gorgeous and immersive experience. This model also features built-in microphones, which allow you to control your TV with just your voice via Alexa. You'll get six months of MGM Plus for free, too. $400 at Amazon

Keurig/CNET Keurig K-Express: $60 Save $30 For some folks, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is a fine companion. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag, so if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with a 42-ounce reservoir. $60 at Amazon

Carote/CNET Carote 11-piece pots and pans set: $80 Save $20 It might not immediately be obvious how useful a set of pots and pans that have a removable handle are, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on both the stovetop and the oven without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can use them as storage and stick them directly in the fridge, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container. $80 at Amazon

More Amazon deals worth checking out:

What deals can I find at Amazon?

Amazon sells products in pretty much every category, so no matter what you're looking to buy, you can probably get it on Amazon. Better yet, the retailer offers new deals every day so there's a good chance you can save on your next purchase too, especially if you use these money-saving tips.

When is the next Amazon sale?

Amazon held the Big Spring Sale in March -- a new sale on the calendar -- so the next major Amazon sale will be Amazon Prime Day, likely in July. That sale requires an Amazon Prime subscription, so be sure to sign up or start your free trial just before it kicks off to get in on the savings. Prior to Prime Day, Amazon will also no doubt have additional bargains and savings around Memorial Day.

