Best Amazon Deals: Save on Smart Scales, Air Purifiers, Coffee Makers and More
If you're up for a bit of bargain hunting, be sure to check out these excellent Amazon weekend deals.
There are a lot of excellent deals you can take advantage of this weekend, especially if you're checking out Amazon's best sales. We've gone out can collected some of our favorites, but it's well worth checking out CNET's gift guides for a few more bargain-hunting options.
Best Amazon deals to shop right now
With spring rapidly approaching, now is the perfect time to snag yourself an air purifier to help fend off spring allergies. Luckily, this excellent Levoit air purifier is on sale, and it can cover an impressive 1,095 square feet. It has a HEPA filter and can filter particulates as small as 0.1~0.3μm, which includes things like pollen and dust, so it's perfect for the city and for dusty rural environments.
While it's true that spring is on the way, for some, having a heated pad is still necessary. That can be everything from cramps to muscle pains, where heat can help relieve pain. That's where the Deepson heating pad comes in, a 12-inch by 24-inch heating pad with six different temperature settings. It also has four timer settings and auto shutoff, so it's perfect for those who want to use it to go to sleep.
Smart speakers have become quite popular now, and if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, then grabbing yourself an Amazon Echo Dot makes a lot of sense. This fifth-gen model is one of the best so far, with great audio and a ton of functionality under the hood.
For some, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is the perfect companion for that. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag so that if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with an impressive 42-ounce reservoir.
If you need to shake yourself out of your morning java routine, take a look at this variety pack of coffee capsules from Amazon. It features two capsules each of five different roasts, from light to dark, so you can try something a little different for a change.
Blink's Outdoor 4 camera records in 1080p and can last up to two years with a pair of AA batteries. It also has two-way communication, and the company says it offers better motion detection than the previous version.
Advanced scales give you more info about your body and can help you keep better track of your progress toward a fitness goal. Monitoring things like muscle mass and subcutaneous fat can not only help you stay motivated, it can also let you know where to focus your workouts. This scale from Etekcity can track 13 different measurements and also offers a pet-weighing mode and a mode for weighing items under 100 grams.
Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a 1,040 Lumen brightness, which is pretty good. Unfortunately, they don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own. Plus, there are two holsters for them, which is nice.