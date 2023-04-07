Amazon's 55-Inch Fire TV 4-Series Is Down to Just $310 (Save $210)

If you're shopping around for a 4K TV at a solid price, there are plenty of budget TVs on the market that can offer you the basics at a solid price. Right now, Amazon's 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series is marked down by 40%, dropping the price from $520 to just $310. That's the lowest price we've seen this year. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Fire TV 4-Series was released in 2021, but remains one of our favorite budget TVs on the market thanks to its ultrabright screen. That means if you have a space that gets a lot of light, you'll still be able to see the picture clearly. Not only does this TV have 4K resolution, but it also offers support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. It also has an Alexa voice remote so you can find what you want to watch with ease. The bright screen is also a win for gamers. In fact, you can stream games from Amazon's Luna service or download a selection from the app store.

If you already have products in the Amazon ecosystem like Echo speakers, this TV is a solid deal. And if this model isn't quite right for your home, you can check out other cheap TV deals in our roundup of current offers.