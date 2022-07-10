IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
Air Purifiers Get Big Discounts In Early Prime Day Sale

Coway air purifiers are up to 49% off leading up to Prime Day.

It's summer, which means that pollen and a whole bunch of other allergens are flying through the air. It also means we're not far from Prime Day, though if you were looking to get an air purifier to help with allergies during the hot season, you can take advantage of some early deals. Coway air purifiers are up to 49% off in the lead up to Prime Day, and of course, the sooner you get an air purifier the better off you'll be.

Coway has a wide variety of air purifiers on sale, fitting into anyone's budget. Some of the purifiers range from $400 to $500, and these provide the best air purification for large rooms with features like app control, pollution sensors and multiple fan speeds. There are also a number of much cheaper air purifiers under $200 that can handle smaller rooms and apartments. 

Coway Airmega 150 air purifier
$142 at Amazon
Coway Tower air purifier
$141 at Amazon
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH air purifier
$146 at Amazon
Coway Airmega 400G air purifier
$395 at Amazon
Coway Airmega 300S air purifier
$415 at Amazon
Coway Airmega 400S air purifier
$437 at Amazon