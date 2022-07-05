65 Fourth of July Sales Still Available Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Independence Day 2022 might be behind us and those fireworks may be fading in the memory already but there are still plenty of Fourth of July sales available to shop today. With Amazon Prime Day taking place next week, a bunch of Fourth of July sales are continuing through the next few days as we enjoy a spectacular summer sale season. We've rounded up the best Fourth of July sales still available ahead of Prime Day below so you know exactly where to look for the best deals.

Best Fourth of July deals still available at a glance

Fourth of July tech sales still available

TVs, tablets, smart speakers, e-readers, home security, fitness trackers and more are marked down right now.

: Shop savings on a huge selection of top tech, including laptops, audio equipment, photography gear and more.



: For a limited time, you can score a free $50 Apple gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV 4K.



: Price cuts on smart TVs, laptops, smart speakers, headphones and more will help you upgrade your gear for less.



: Save on cases with code 4JULY22 . Buy one, get 10% off or buy two for 20% off.



. Buy one, get 10% off or buy two for 20% off. : Dell has rolled its Fourth of July over into a 'Black Friday in July' event offering hundreds of dollars off Dell computers and monitors as well as competitive prices on a bunch of peripherals and consumer electronics from other brands.



: Robot vacuum deals with as much as 40% off.



: Save up to $100 on adjustable standing desks in this three-day sale.



: Save up to $670 on outdoor TVs.

: Until July 12, get an extra 5% off orders of $599 or more with coupon code 5JULY4HP or save 10% on orders of $1,099 or more with code 10JULY4HP .



or save 10% on orders of $1,099 or more with code . : Save up to $250 on home cleaning tech like robot vacuums, mops and more through July 11.



: Save up to 60% on select electronics including PCs, tablets, peripherals and much more.



: Huge savings on TVs and home entertainment gear, plus a variety of appliance deals, run through July 13.



: Enjoy discounts of up to $500 on Surface devices and select PCs, plus get up to 35% off accessories.



: Get three months of unlimited data for just $15 per month with this limited-time offer.



: Save over $200 on select laptops, desktop computers and monitors.



: Fourth of July deals on computer parts, tools and accessories.



: Save up to $240 on smart robot vacuum cleaners.



: Get 20% off essential tech accessories with coupon code JULY20.



Fourth of July home sales still available

Save on tech, home decor, kitchen appliances and more from now until July 6 with code JULYSAVINGS.

: Get $450 off any mattress with code AS450 as well as 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase or 30% off adjustable bed bundles.



as well as 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase or 30% off adjustable bed bundles. : Bear is offering up to 30% off sitewide when you use code JULY30 at checkout. You can also get two free cloud pillows with a qualifying mattress purchase.



at checkout. You can also get two free cloud pillows with a qualifying mattress purchase. : If you're looking for deals on small kitchen appliances, cookware, linens, decor and other deals for the home, you can save up to 50% for a limited time.



: Up to $1,000 with the promo code USA22 .



. : Save up to $600 on mattresses and up to 50% off bed frames, pillows, sheets and more.



: Save up to $40 off DNA test kits for dogs when you use promo code DOGLIFE at checkout.



at checkout. : Up to 42% off sitewide meaning you can save on mattresses, protectors, sheets and more.



: Save up to 70% sitewide in this extended Fourth of July sale.



: Enjoy up to 45% off indoor and outdoor furniture with this 'Christmas in July' sale.



: Score a free set of glass tumblers with purchases of $250 or more with code SUMMERSIPS .



. : Stay hydrated on the go with 30% off Liquid I.V. using promo code STARS30 .



. : Nolah is offering up to $700 off its mattress and is throwing in two free pillows (worth $198). You can also save on adjustable bases and bedding accessories.



: Save as much as $100 on connected fitness equipment.



: Get $45 free credit when signing up for a $45 membership.



: Get up to 50% off almost everything and unlimited free photo book pages with coupon code FIREWORKS . Ends July 5.



. Ends July 5. : Until July 5, you can get $40 off a lawn care starter kit by using the code JULY40 at checkout.



at checkout. : Save 20% on cookware, kitchen tools and small appliances with code JULY20 .



. : Save up to 70% on top-rated kitchen appliances, cookware, cutlery and more, plus an extra 20% off clearance items.



Fourth of July appliance sales still available

Save up to an additional $750 on large appliances, plus discounts tools, outdoor power equipment and more for everything you need for your home or lawn and garden right now.

: Appliances are discounted by up to 55% right now.



: Save on a huge variety of grills and related accessories.



: Smart tech for both the home and outdoors is discounted now, along with lots of other tools, storage and appliances.

: This summer sale event is offering $100 off select stand mixers and discounts on other appliances.



: Save 17.76% on any order of $150 or more with the promo code JULY4TH . Ends July 6.



. Ends July 6. : Save an extra 10% off select large appliances.



: Get up to $1,300 off select refrigerators and up to $1,100 off washers and dryers.



: Save up to $500 on select appliances through July 16.



: Save as much as $150 on select grills until July 13.



Fourth of July fashion and beauty sales still available

Enjoy markdowns of as much as 40% on everything from kids shoes to athletic wear.

: Save up to 50% on clothes, hats, bags and a variety of shoe styles plus get 30% off full price and sale items with code CELEBRATE .

. : This semi-annual sale saves you as much as 60% on sports bras, leggings and more.



: Enjoy 30% off cosmetics sitewide, no coupon required.



: Crocs has hundreds of items on sale this week for up to 50% off. You can save an additional 15% by using the code EXTRA15 at checkout.



at checkout. : Get up to 50% off shorts, tees and footwear for men and women.



: Code EXTRA40 takes an additional 40% off sale styles for a limited time.



takes an additional 40% off sale styles for a limited time. : Enjoy buy one, get one free savings with code TWO4YOU .



. : Take an extra 50% off sale items with coupon code EXTRA50 .



. : Save an extra 25% on summer essentials with code YOUR25 plus other coupon deals.



plus other coupon deals. : Beauty products have up to 60% off plus an extra 10% discount with code JL10 .



. : Levi's end-of-season sale for men, women and kids offers an extra 40% off sale styles.



: Save up to 50% on select Ray-Ban styles in its clearance sale.



: Enjoy up to 50% off sneakers and sportswear through July 6, no code required.



: Take advantage of a summer sale event offering prices as low as $10.



: Save up to 50% off summer styles for everyone.



: Get up to an extra 50% off sale styles with WOAS22.



Should I shop remaining Fourth of July sales or wait for Prime Day deals?

With plenty of Fourth of July sales still available and more early Prime Day deals cropping up every day, it can be hard to know when to spend your hard-earned money. However, given the close proximity of the two sales this year, it's seems more likely that a bunch of Fourth of July sales will be extended through the middle of July to overlap with the official Prime Day dates meaning the deals you see now are probably the same as you'll see next week.

We can't definitively say which sale is best for you, but going into a sale season like this it is always wise to have a price in mind you're willing to pay for the items you want and snap them up whenever they hit that marker. Waiting for a potentially cheaper deal might save you a few bucks, but it might also mean you end up waiting much longer for the product if it goes on backorder or, worse, sells out entirely.