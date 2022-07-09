55-Inch LG C1 OLED TV Drops to Best Price in Lead Up to Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Whether you're a fan of movies or gaming, one of the best TVs you can buy is the LG C1 OLED. And now, just days before Prime Day 2022, you can snag a 55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV . This is the lowest price the 55-inch LG C1 has been on sale for.

The LG C1 preceded the new LG C2, and while the latter does feature a brighter display, you'd be hard pressed to see the difference unless you had the two models next to each other. The LG C1 sports a gorgeous display that's capable of some of the most vivid colors and purest blacks out there. Utilizing its Dolby Vision HDR support, it's capable of producing beautiful images, especially in horror movies and shows like Stranger Things.

When it comes to gaming, there are few displays that outmatch the C1. It boasts a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with four HDMI 2.1 ports to take advantage of its impressive specs. With HDMI 2.1, that means it's also capable of ALLM (auto low-latency mode) to make games feel more responsive -- both the PS5 and Xbox Series X now support this feature.

In CNET's LG C1 OLED TV review, David Katzmaier scored it an 8.7/10. He praised its great picture quality, superior contrast and off-angle image and best-in-class gaming features.