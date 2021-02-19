What's new in iOS 14.5?

iOS 14.5 is cracking down on third party apps and giving you more options to unlock your iPhone.
Even if you're wearing a mask.
At the time of filming, I am still running the public beta of iOS 14.5.
But since I'm not expecting a lot to change before the final release, I'm gonna go ahead and run you through everything that's new starting with privacy.
Apple seems to be on a mission to make data collection on third party apps more transparent.
It started with the update to iOS 14.3, which required apps to let you know what data it was collecting from you before even downloading the app.
This was Apple, so called equivalent Of reading the nutrition label before buying a meal I was 14.5 is taking it a step further by requiring apps to ask for your permission before tracking or collecting any kind of data which I'm personally all for but there are definitely Very strong opinions on both sides of this debate.
Now this next one has been a long time coming at least for us, non Apple Music subscribers and it is the ability to set Spotify or your player of choice as your default music player on the iPhone at least we're Siri is involved.
So now You can do this play my shot and you will get this.
Siri has also learned one more new trick in iOS 14.5 and I will attempt to show you without activating your Siri or without calling myself an ambulance.
So here goes Call emergencies.
You have 3 seconds to cancel before being connected to 911.
And luckily I did it on time.
And you'll also get a few new actions and shortcuts like the ability to take a screenshot.
Or lock the orientation of your screen.
Now, if you just bought an iPhone 12 you will finally be able to take advantage of that dual sim support.
This function was previously only available in China up until now but IOS 14.5 will make it so that you can now have two phone lines one with the physical sim and another one with the E sim.
On the phone, and for all you gamers, iOS 14.5 will also bring controller support for the Xbox series X and the PS5 meaning You will be able to play games on both your iPhone and your iPad because it applies to iPad iOS as well.
This next one requires an Apple Watch, so it may not apply to everyone but if you do own an Apple Watch, you now have the option to unlock your phone using face ID, even if it's covered by a mask, which has been a major pain point during the pandemic So what you need to do first is make sure that you've downloaded iOS 14.5 onto your phone and then enable this feature from the settings.
Next make sure you have your Apple watch on your wrist and that it is unlocked.
If you don't have a passcode on your Apple Watch it will not work.
So the first time you try to unlock your phone using this feature, you will have to input your passcode but after that it's business as usual just swipe up and you're in.
You will receive a notification and a vibration on your Apple Watch telling you that your iPhone is unlocked, as an added layer of security Another Apple Watch related feature is that you will now be able to cast your workouts from fitness plus onto any airplay to enabled device.
This is Apple's new workout subscription service.
It just rolled out but up until now, it had been available only on the iPhone on the iPad or on newer Apple TVs.
With this update you can now cast from the iPhone or iPad to any of these devices.
So I'm happy that Apple has been listening to the complaints and making changes accordingly.
If you want more information about fitness plus, you can check out my full review on CNET or on YouTube.
I will link it in the description below.
Last but not least, 217 new emojis coming to your iPhone keyboard.
Most of these are new versions of the couples emojis which now include a wider mix of skin tone variations, and then we have a couple of other notable additions like these two new heart emojis, new happy faces Emojis.
The AirPods Max also make an appearance replacing the traditional headphones emojis, and I think that just about covers it.
But if I've missed any new emojis, let me know in the comment section below, as well as any other new features from iOS 14.5 that I may have missed.
In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy and I will see you next time.
