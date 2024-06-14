All the Big News from Elon Musk at Tesla's 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting 11:17 Watch Now

Jun 14, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: Hey guys, welcome to the Tesla shareholder meeting. And I just want to start off by saying hot damn. I love you guys. [00:00:30] Yeah, we have the most awesome shareholder base. I mean, it's just incredible. Any public company. It's incredible. Wow, we've got a great shareholder of meaning here. To recap the achievements of the company and tell you about where we're going, and I think it's incredible. I think we're not just opening a new chapter [00:01:00] for Tesla, we're starting a new book. I think just based on vehicle autonomy, we can 10 x one, 10 x the value of the company. I believe that's what will happen. Hey, I noticed, what do you know? It's 4:20 PM I just noticed that Congrat, the tells of the team on making 6 million vehicles all time. [00:01:30] So I mean, the Tesla fleet is really becoming very substantial. I mean, it's going to be 7 million vehicles by the end of this year, over 7 million vehicles. And our factory in Fremont is currently the highest volume order factory in North America. And we broke the prior production [00:02:00] record from when it was Numi. So it's actually pretty wild. We have a giant car factory in the San Francisco Bay area. It's not exactly the cheapest place to have a car factory. It's like that in the Swiss ELFS or something. But we still managed to make great cars at high volume, and that's a testament to the great team we've got in Fremont. So congrats to the Fremont team. Speaker 1: It [00:02:30] actually gets way crazier when you think about the optimist robot, which is really a humanoid robot that is intended to be able to do anything you want it to do to be your companion. It can be at your house, it can babysit your kids, it could teach 'em great teacher, it can do factory stuff. [00:03:00] I think that the ultimate ratio of you say how many super useful humanoid helper droids do you want? Who doesn't want to see three po? But A-C-C-P-O plus R 2D two plus plus plus, it would be pretty awesome. I think everyone in the world is going to want one. I think we could make one for a cost of [00:03:30] maybe at really high scale of about $10,000. It's smaller. It's be less expensive than a car. And I think if you sold it for sell for $20,000 or something, this is at large scale volume. Tesla would basically make about a trillion dollars of profit a year from that. So yeah, Speaker 1: So it is pretty wild to just be in Palo Alto with a bunch of cubes and [00:04:00] then a humanoid robot just walks past. We've made a massive amount of progress with Optimus in a short period of time from someone pretending to be a robot dancing in a suit to a pretty hodgepodge robot to a robot that is actually doing useful tasks in the factory today. So we have two optimist robots in our Fremont factory that are doing basically this task, which is taking [00:04:30] cells off the end of the line and placing them in a shipping container. And yeah, we actually have quite a few of these cruising around our offices in Palo Alto, and I think we've got kind of one major hardware revision, which should be done by end of this year or early next. And then we'll move into a limited production next year of Optimus [00:05:00] Limited production for use in our factories where we'll test out the product, as I say, sort of eat our own dog food or whatever the electronic equivalent of that is. But I think next year, my prediction is next year we'll have over a thousand, maybe a few thousand Optimus robots working at Tesla. And a lot of people were saying the cyber truck [00:05:30] is fake, it's never going to come out. And now we're shipping a lot of cyber trucks. We hit a weekly record of 1300. Speaker 1: And I think with the cyber truck, it really is something special. People sometimes have different opinions on the cyber truck, but if [00:06:00] you really want to know if something is cool, if it's a great product, show it to a kid. Okay, no filter. Okay, if the kid's got no filter, a five-year-old, 6-year-old, something like that, or even 3-year-old and say, which car do you like cyber truck? And we launched the upgraded three, which is actually a fantastic car. I recommend trying it out. [00:06:30] It's really a great car and it's only $216 after a gas savings, like total cost of ownership. It's basically 200 and something dollars when compared to a gasoline car, some like gasoline car. It's really a great deal and a fun car. The performance model three performance is, well, it's fast than a Porsche nine 11. It's [00:07:00] just a great, great car. So yeah, and of course Model Y became the bestselling vehicle globally, and this is something that we predicted. So I think I said in 2022, model Y would be the biggest car in the world by [00:07:30] dollar volume sales. And at 2023 it would be the biggest in unit volume. And again, this year it will be the bestselling car on earth. So yeah, Speaker 1: Obviously we've got some new products that we're working on under the covers, and I [00:08:00] think these are going to be pretty special. So some of them, I think people maybe at first may think, oh, it's not going to be that amazing, but just wait. It will be. And Tesla's obviously way more than a car company. We do a lot of software at Tesla about, I dunno, roughly half the, or a very huge percentage of the [00:08:30] engineering we do is actually software engineering. So Tesla is, I'd say as much a software company as it's a hardware company. This is a very big deal because car companies are not software companies normally, so this matters a lot. So things like our orbit software for energy storage, all of the software that controls the cars, the mega packs, the power walls, the solar obviously for AI and full self-driving are big deal [00:09:00] insurance service and collision. Tesla also writes a lot of software internally that helps that we call the Tesla operating system internally that is head and shoulders above what any other company has. I think probably better than any Fortune 500 company that Tesla internal software is just way better. So it's just far more than what [00:09:30] people normally think of as a car company. Speaker 1: And Tesla is also the leader in real world ai. So there's really, this is a big deal. Tesla is a head of Google matter opening. Anyone on real world software actually taking in video and making decisions based on video. No one is even close and it's getting [00:10:00] better, I say with each passing month, if not each passing week. And I think most people here have tried out version 12, we did say unsupervised full self-training, full self-driving would be version 12. So [00:10:30] we are actually just keeping the version arbitrarily at 12 and then calling it 12.4, 12.3, 12.4, 12.5. But it's actually really version 13, version 14. But anyway, this is an arbitrary designation. So 12.4 is actually a whole different version than 12.3 and 12.5 is a whole different version, 12.4. So you'll see really giant improvements, I [00:11:00] think sometimes factor of 10 improvements between successive versions. With that, thank you very much for your support. So thanks guys.