Watch Everything Google Announced at Its Pixel Event

Oct 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Thanks for joining us. Whether you're streaming the show from around the world or live with us here in Pier 57 in New York City, Speaker 2: I'd like to introduce you to Google Pixel Watch two. Speaker 3: It's Speaker 2: Completely upgraded inside and out, including major performance improvements and you're getting Google and Fitbit experiences you won't find on any other smartwatch. With the best of Fitbit health and fitness tracking, [00:00:30] we've upgraded the design and materials as well. Speaker 3: People Speaker 2: Love Thes Water Droplet look of the first Pixel watch. We're upgrading our low profile design for Pixel Watch two with more durable cover glass and a hundred percent recycled aluminum housing that's lighter and more comfortable to wear when you're at play and that rest. And we took the same care with our new bands and watch Faces. [00:01:00] Elegant Metals are designed to impress our new sport. Design is more breathable and Pixel Watch two uses the same simple band mechanism. So last year's Pixel Watch bands still work great and you'll see big upgrades across the entire Pixel Watch two experience. The new Quad core CQ gives you smooth, snappy performance and battery life has improved [00:01:30] as well, even with the display and always on mode, you'll get 24 hours of use on a single charge and it charges faster too. With a 12 hour charge in just 30 minutes, you're also getting the full Wear West four experience with new apps like Gmail and calendar improvements to YouTube music maps and Google Assistant, and more of the third party apps [00:02:00] and Love Pixel Watch two comes in a wifi and an LT version. You can pre-order starting today and they'll ship next week. Speaker 2: Every Pixel Watch two also comes with six months of Fitbit premium, which unlocks a whole new level of insights and content to help inform your wellness journey. Speaker 4: Pixel eight and Pixel eight Pro are the most beautiful phones we've ever made. [00:02:30] There's a centerpiece of Google's growing Pixel portfolio and you can see how well they're complimented by the rest of the family. Every pixel device from the phone in your hands to the watch on your wrist, to the buzz in your ear and to the tablet in your home is designed to fit into your life seamlessly. To provide a helpful fluid experience and to reflect the human optimistic and daring design that Pixel is known for. [00:03:00] Instead of angular corners and edges, pixel devices replicates that calming feeling of picking up a smooth piece of sea glass. Pixel eight is an evolution of the iconic pixel design with more fluid contours and a smaller size that feels so natural to hold. Pixel eight Pro introduces new considered design elements into the portfolio. We're using a soft [00:03:30] silky Matt Glass finish to contrast with the high Polish camera bar and highlight our powerful new camera system. We bring that same thoughtfulness to pixel's color palette, which continues to evolve with natural and inviting views. Our porcelain shade on Pixel eight Pro is accented by a soft gold trim for a luxurious ceramic look. Speaker 4: And our new bay blue color is both energetic [00:04:00] and hopeful. We're even updating Pixel but pro today with new colors to go with our new phones, including Bay Blue and Porcelain. So we've been working on a new display offering with prop, recalling the actual display. You'll see it for the first time on pixel eight. The 6.2 inch actual display on Pixel eight is 42% brighter than on pixel seven and gives you ultra real world [00:04:30] clarity for your videos, for your games, your photos and everything else that you do on your phone. And Pixel eight Pro takes our real world display technology to the next level with our new super actual display. The 6.7 inch display is even more immersive in its our brightest display, yet with a stunning deep brightness of 2,400 and a variable refresh rates that [00:05:00] intelligently adjusts from one to 120 hertz. Even in direct sunlight, you'll love how true to life your ultra HDR images. Look. On the back of Pixelate Row, you can see that we've added a new temperature sensor. It's a convenient and a quick way to check the temp on a pan, but to make sure that the milk in your baby's bottle is just the right temperature. Speaker 4: We've submitted an application [00:05:30] to the F D A so that you can also use our thermometer app to take your own temperature, which can be to the Fitbit app in the future. Speaker 5: Audio Eraser identifies different sounds in your video and set into distinct layers that you can control [00:06:00] to. Now with a few taps. Your baby's video sounds just the way you want one alongside breakthrough video capabilities. Pixel eight introduces a whole set of new features that make it easier than ever to get straight photo, even in the trickiest condition, like [00:06:30] when you're trying to take the group photo over and over and over again only to find somebody's always blinking or rolling their eyes. Group photos are tough, but gives you the to make them easier. With the new best take feature in Google Best Take, use the series of photos taken closer together to help you create the shop you want so you [00:07:00] can do what you think is the best expression. Speaker 6: I'm excited to share an early peek at something we've been working on. We call it assistance with, and it brings the best of both experiences right to your phone. It's a step towards our vision to deliver the world's most helpful personal assistance assistant. With Bard Combines personalized help with reasoning and generative capabilities so it can hear, [00:07:30] it can speak, it can see, and it can even take actions that help you out right on the device you always have with you. Speaker 5: This Speaker 6: Is an experiment we're super excited about. Let me show you some examples of what it'll be able to do. A great assistant should help you make sense of your day and stay on top of what's important. Open Assistant with Bard and Faye. Speaker 5: Check me up on Speaker 6: Any important emails I missed this week [00:08:00] and you'll get a rundown of what's in your inbox. Three important emails including a party invite assistant with Bard can dig into the details for you. Where is Grace's party? It can spot that the party is across the river in Brooklyn. How long will it take to get there? And just like that, you have quick directions from Google Maps and of course you can still use the classic assistant [00:08:30] features text. Jenny, do you want to ride with me? Toing parties. You can see how assisted with Barbs pulls together the information you need from different apps and services so you can get stuff done so much faster. Speaker 1: This week we're rolling out our biggest update ever to Pixel Buds Pro. With a number of AI enabled features and improvements, we are improving our clear calling technology, which automatically reduces background [00:09:00] noise and enhances the voices on any phone call you receive. It doesn't matter if the person is calling you from a busy sidewalk or in a noisy restaurant, you'll hear them even more clearly and it works on every call. No need to press a button and turn it on each time. Pixel Buds Pro are also among the first earbuds to use Bluetooth super wide band speech. It doubles [00:09:30] the bandwidth to make voices sound more natural and when it's combined with clear calling, your phone calls sound so much better. Just listen to the before and after. Speaker 7: Are you still taking time? That place on 63rd ever. Really great things about it. Speaker 1: Chick-fil-A comes with an unbelievable camera for both photos [00:10:00] and videos. A brilliant actua display, the powerful news Tensor G three chip for helpful features like Best Take and the new call screen and Pixel eight is available for pre-order today with some great offers. It comes in three colors and it's on shelves next week. Pixel eight Pro is a true flagship phone with never before seen features [00:10:30] and design elements. You're getting super actual the best pixel display ever. Upgraded performance, enhanced connectivity, faster charging speed. It's the first pixel with a temperature sensor. You get a massive upgrade in camera sensors and lenses. Pro control for experienced photographers. Industry leading video thanks to Video Boost and it's the first phone engineered [00:11:00] and built for the generative AI era with new breakthrough AI features coming later this year and so many more in the future. Pixel eight Pro is available for pre-order now in a fresh range of colors and it'll be on shelves with Pixel eight next week.