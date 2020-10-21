US Justice Department sues Google, iPhone 12 reviews are in
This is CNET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
The US Justice Department is officially suing Google, accusing the tech giant of illegally holding monopolies in online search and search advertising.
In the landmark lawsuit the US government alleges Google acted as a gatekeeper for the internet violating antitrust laws.
In a statement Google called the legal action deeply flawed.
Adding that people use Google because they choose to not because they're because they can't find reviews for the iPhone 12 Apple's new flagship website a design that throws back to the end nifty magsafe accessories cnet's Review also called out great low light photography and video on the iPhone 12.
And if you're looking for a more affordable device, the smaller iPhone 12 Mini also packs a lot of the great features of the iPhone 12 for $100 less.
And finally the verdict is also in on the new high end iPhone 12 Pro, with the phone ranking as the fastest phone ever reviewed on CNET in terms of benchmark tests.
It also scored points for a great telephoto lens and fantastic autofocus for photos and videos.
But if price is a factor then you'll find most of the same features design and build on the iPhone 12 for less money stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
