Top 5 Sonos Speakers for the Home
Audio
Speaker 1: Sonos is one of the best multi-room music systems you can buy, and I'm going to count down the top five Sonos speakers for your home Speaker 1: Compatible speakers start at around $140, but with a dozen or more different wifi products on offer. How can you tell which speaker is right for you? Features can include TV playback, Dolby Atmos, surround, and even Bluetooth. So with that in mind, here's the five Sonos products which give you the best bang for buck when used in your home. Starting with at [00:00:30] number five, the $449 Sonos era 300 is a Dolby Atmos speaker, but what makes it unusual is it's one of the first times a company has put this format in a music only device. Why would you do that? The Apple Music or Title or one of the handful of companies, which includes spatial audio as part of their music subscriptions. There are thousands of surround mixers, a available in most genres, and the ERA 300 makes the most of them with both height and SDO surround effects. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] But Atmos music is only part of the deal here. The ERA 300 is an extremely good stereo speaker for the money with excellent base, plenty of mid-range detail and room wide stereo imaging. At number four, the IKEA symphony. This is not a Sonos speaker as such, but the Symphony is fully compatible and also the most affordable of its kind. If you want a cheap Sonos speaker for a kid's room or to use as a surround for the company Soundbars, then this little guy works brilliantly. Sure it's a [00:01:30] little dowdy when compared to the rest of the speakers here, but when it sounds this good for $140, who's complaint number three, the Sonos Beam. The next Dolby Atmos speaker on this list is even better than the first because it can play movies too, and it sounds just as good with music. AV nerds will quickly point out that the $499 beam cheats at Atmos because while the codes hide information, it lacks up firing speakers. Yet it doesn't really matter because in my tests I found it off as sound, [00:02:00] which is just as enveloping as a True Atmos speaker and should also work with vaulted ceilings Speaker 1: At number two. The $279 ray may be the cheapest soundbar that Sonos makes, but there's nothing cheap about it. This is a well-made and high performance soundbar that K I S s keeps it simple. Sonos. There's no onboard voice assistant, which you won't use anyway, and if you have a really old tv, you can still connect it via an optical cable. The Ray may not be able to rock your living room with [00:02:30] explosions, but it will make your television sound better than it ever has. Speaker 1: Finally at number one, the Sonos ERA 100. I've written a lot about the predecessor to my top. Pick the Sonos one. The original smart speaker from Sonos offered all the same multi-room goodness and affordable price and excellent performance while Las Sonos era 100 costs a bit more at $249. It does more than enough to secure its number one spot on this list. The ERA 100 [00:03:00] BOS an upgrade to stereo playback, and it sounds better than the original two. It's just a pity it doesn't have Google Assistant on board, but you can still control it with an external Nest Mini or home mini. The ERA 100 is the best way yet to bring Sonos into your home. And that's my top five of the best Sonos speakers. Check out the links below and leave a comment. Also check out cena.com for more news and reviews of all the Sonos products, and thank you so much for watching.

