Your video, "Top 5: New tech at IFA 2018"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
IFA
2018
Top 5: New tech at IFA 2018
Here's the stuff that impressed us most at Europe's largest tech show.
2:21
/
September 4, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Top 5: New tech at IFA 2018.
Latest
Gaming Accessories videos
Unboxing the box that broke Microsoft's rules
5:50
July 25, 2018
The Xbox Adaptive Controller has a box worthy of the product. Watch us unbox it.
Play video
Cooler Master's yet unnamed game pod is perfect for the lazy gamer
1:05
June 6, 2018
The PC peripherals maker showed off its new prototype gaming pod.
Play video
Google and Lenovo's new standalone VR headset takes on Oculus Go
2:16
May 4, 2018
What does Mirage Solo offer that Go doesn't? Here are the key differences.
Play video
A week with Nintendo Labo
5:25
April 19, 2018
A full review of Labo: here's what it's like to set up and use the weirdest video game crafting construction kit we've ever seen.
Play video
These kooky gaming speakers are flush with color
2:11
March 20, 2018
The Razer Nommo Chroma gaming speakers look... different, but the good news is they sound and feel solid.
Play video
Nintendo Labo uses cardboard 'Toy-Cons'
1:25
January 18, 2018
It's one of the wackier console accessories we've ever heard of, but it also looks like it aims to celebrate STEM concepts through...
Play video
Merge's toy AR gun turns the iPhone X into Laser Tag
1:43
January 9, 2018
This ARKit- and ARCore-ready toy transforms an iPhone or Android phone into a smooth blasting-game machine.
Play video
HTC's Vive Tracker adds lots of accessories to your VR games
1:50
December 16, 2017
It screws into separately-sold accessories like retro-looking NES light guns, tennis rackets or elastic straps that velcro onto your...
Play video