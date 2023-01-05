Sony Announces What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming PSVR2 Release
Speaker 1: Thanks Shi Dessan. It's great to be here at CES again next month. PlayStation VR two launches a new generation of virtual reality experiences that enable players to feel a greater sense of presence and escape into worlds like never before. The launch lineup for PSVR two will take VR gaming to new heights. More than 30 games are currently on track for the launch window, including much [00:00:30] love franchises with Horizon Call of the Mountain, no Man Sky and Resident Evil Village. These games showcase PSVR Two's ability to immerse players and to captivate their sensors in new ways, leveraging the hardware's. Next 10, next Gen sensory features and the power of PlayStation five. Today I'm excited to announce that one of our most storied franchises will be coming to psvr two at launch [00:01:00] GranTurismo [inaudible] a game which has sold more copies across the series than any other title developed by PlayStation Studios. GT seven launched last year to critical acclaim, and through a free upgrade psvr, two players will be able to experience the game like never before. PSV R two launches globally on February 22nd, and you can pre-order now on playstation.com.

