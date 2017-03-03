Sonos Playbase packs in a lot of bass

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Sonos has unveiled its first pedestal sound bar, the Playbase which is designed for people who don't wallmount their TV.

Sonos has announced its first sound base. The Playbase, a speaker which is designed to place your TV on top of. The Playbase was a result of three years of development and research. But unfortunately, for Sonos something happened in the meantime. TVs went from having a stand in the middle to having legs on each end. Which means that many sound bases won't work with them. While Sonos didn't foresee this, the company says that the play base's two and a quarter inch height should fit under most of these types of TVs. The play base features a hardware and plastic construction with a sturdy top which will support TVs up to 75 pounds. Or 35 kilos. The unit is surrounded by a fine mesh grill which disguises a lot of interesting tech inside. The holes in the mesh are slightly but imperceptibly wider on one side of the base in order to incorporate a basic source port. This so called air support snakes through the chassis giving the unit it's weighty bass response. The port also ingeniously acts as a kind of cooling fan for the components inside. The FLY Bass is the company's second foray into home Theatre after the play bar and it's designed to complement it. Want to wall mount your TV? Sonar says get the play bar. Using a smaller screen on a TV stand? Get the play base. Based on our listening sessions at the launch. The Playbase appears to have a similar focus to the Playbar, mostly home theater but with even better base. In our opinion, if you want more on musical system you may still want one of the company's other speakers instead. The Playbase is the same price as the Playbar at $699 US. It will be shipping globally from April 2017.

