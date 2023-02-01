Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Fixes Two Things I Didn't Like About Last Year's Galaxy Books 5:02 Watch Now

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Fixes Two Things I Didn't Like About Last Year's Galaxy Books

Feb 1, 2023 Laptops

Speaker 1: So what's more premium than pro? It's ultra, of course, meet the new Samsung Galaxy Book three Ultra like Samsung's top Galaxy Ultra phones and tablet. The ultra laptop will have the best performance, best features and a killer display, but also like the ultra phones and tablet, the ultra laptop might be more computer than you need. So Samsung also has the Galaxy Book three Pro and the Pro 360 [00:00:30] that are a notch below the ultra and performance, but have their own added extras. Before I get into those though, let's talk about that ultra. Speaker 1: So there were two big things I didn't care for with the Galaxy Book two Pro models. One was the display. While it was a great looking Eid panel, it was 16 nine, and only 10 80 p when most premium laptops had moved to higher resolutions, 16, 10 panels. [00:01:00] The 16 inch Galaxy Book three Ultra does make that jump to 1610, and it's still an Amli panel, so you're going to get all the amazing coloring contrast you're used to from Samsung, and it's a 120 hertz display for smoother looking video and the resolution is 28 80 by 1800. Now the second thing that disappointed me about the Book two Pro was the Samsung didn't offer any options for discreet graphics. And I feel like if [00:01:30] you're going to call something pro, you should offer something more than integrated graphics. Unfortunately, that doesn't change with the book three Pro models, but for the Ultra, it will be available with either an Nvidia RTX 40, 50 or 40 70 graphics chipped, and they'll be paired with a 13th gen intel core I seven or I nine processor respectively, giving the ultra some pro-level laptop performance. These components, of course, drive the price up considerably [00:02:00] with the I 7 40 50 combo starting at 2399 and the I 9 40 70 pairing going for $2,999. Speaker 1: You get a lot of other great features for those prices, like a 10 80 P webcam, a quad speaker system, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and a larger 76 watt hour battery. The Ultra also gets a better port assortment with A U S B A port and hd my 2.0 [00:02:30] output joining. Its two Thunderbolt U s BBC ports micro SD card slot and headphone Jack. Speaker 1: The good news is almost all of these things trickle down to the pro models too, so the big exceptions being the core I nine processor and the discreet graphics. The nice thing about that is the 16 inch Galaxy Book three Pro laptop is four millimeters thinner and about half a pound lighter than the 16.5 millimeter four pound ultra. [00:03:00] It'll also be available in a 14 inch size, that's just 2.4 pounds. There's also a 16 inch Galaxy Book three Pro 360 2 in one, which is large for a two in one, but since it does come with one of Samsung's excellent ESP pens, you'll have a lot of room to draw or take notes. Plus it'll make a nice digital whiteboard for meetings. And again, all of the features like the Highrise webcam, port assortment, and quad speakers on the Ultra [00:03:30] are here too. Also, just like earlier Galaxy Books, the new Ultra and pro laptops are made to work with other Galaxy devices. Speaker 1: So things like sending files back and forth between your phone and laptop are easy. You can start working on your phone and then finish up on their Galaxy Book, or you can use a Galaxy tab S eight as a wireless external display to extend your laptop screen so you get this extra layer of interoperability that's handy and helpful. There [00:04:00] is one thing that Samsung sort of kept the same as the previous generation, and that's the overall look. They're nice and clean if a bit uninteresting, especially compared to Samsung's phones, which come in several colors. These come in graphite or beige build quality is improved though they feel sturdier, stiffer and stronger, which is certainly a plus, even if they're a bit weightier because of it. The Samsung Galaxy Book three Ultra and Pro and Pro [00:04:30] 360 laptops are available to pre-order now through Samsung site and are expected to start shipping on February 17th. So what do you think is the ultra more pro than pro? Let me know in the comments. And for more details on Samsung's latest devices, check out the links below or head straight to cnet.com where you can find more content like this. I'm Josh Golden with cnet. You'll see me when you see me. And thanks for watching.