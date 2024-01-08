Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector 4:00 Watch Now

Jan 8, 2024 TVs

Speaker 1: Hey everybody. I'm here with Samsung and here's some of the coolest things that they're doing this year for television displays in 2024. First up, micro, LED. Transparent. That's right. Samsung has invented a way to actually see through the micro LED to the other side. So micro LED displays, in case you haven't been paying attention, Samsung uses in their massive wall size television. It's basically millions of tiny little LEDs, super bright, great picture quality. So now they're making a transparent version of those screens. [00:00:30] So the idea is you look through the screen and you can see whatever's behind it, and meanwhile, what's on the screen is brighter with better color than what you get from other transparent technologies, namely transparent, OLED. So transparent, OED has been around for a while. It's a little bit dimmer from this demonstration that I've seen right now than transparent micro LED. Speaker 1: And so it has that advantage, micro LED of being not only brighter, but also having better transparency. Actually see through a little more. Now, transparent displays not really the most practical thing, [00:01:00] but you can imagine, for example, behind me, Samsung showing a sports stadium's scenario where you're sitting in a sky box and you're looking through the glass and you have the scores and everything kind of displayed on the screen in front of you. Behind is the actual event itself, which is pretty cool. They also have a demo here showing closeups of all the different transparent display technologies. So really cool. Of course, this technology brand new hasn't really been in the market yet, whether commercial or for consumers. So Samsung just started to introduce it now and we'll see where it takes it later [00:01:30] in the future. So another World's first is Samsung, is going to be talking about is an eight K wireless ultra short throat projector. Speaker 1: This is the highest inversion of their premier line. These ultra short throat projectors. You can put 'em right up against the wall and get a gigantic image. This one is 150 inches, about 12 inches from the wall. Really big screen, really bright picture. But the cool thing is that it actually is a wireless transmission technology. So you plug all your stuff into a box across the room, it shoots that HDMI material, whatever from a game console or a cable box [00:02:00] to the projector itself with no wires. The only thing you have to plug in is the projector itself. So really cool technology with this eight K wireless transmission. Now let's go check out their new actual TV screens. So Samsung's the biggest TV maker in the world, and sure we'll see plenty of Q-L-E-D-O-L-E-D TVs coming out this year. Big sizes, small sizes up to 98 inches on the Q LEDs. Speaker 1: But the thing that I saw that impressed me the most in the booth is this glare free screen finish that they're putting on their new OLED televisions. Now, Samsung's, OLED, televisions were superb last [00:02:30] year. My second favorite TV that I tested of all time in terms of picture quality. Now this year I think it might be even better because of this glare free screen finish. I didn't love the screen finish last year. It really did kind of show some glare. It kind of washed out the picture a little bit. But from what I've seen in person with this one behind me, this TV is really kind of almost glare free. So you have glare on a TV screen, it collects from lights in the room or windows, what have you, that can really detract from the picture quality, especially if you're watching something dark in the middle of the day where it's really bright. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] So this thing, it looks like just from what I've seen, really reduces that glare on the screen. I was able to wave around a light and you couldn't see it at all. Now next to this glare free tv, they have a conventional ole TV with a standard screen finish, which is pretty glossy and reflective in comparison. So waving that light around, you can see the light in the screen really clearly. If you're sitting wearing a white shirt on a white couch or even some windows in the room, you can really see that reflected in the screen with the glare free OLED TV tech. Really very little reflection. So I'm excited to check this [00:03:30] out in the lab. There might be maybe a picture quality detriment for this. Maybe it doesn't look quite as sharp, but I'll see when I test it out for now, looks really promising. Now, this glare free ed TV tech only available in their S 95 D series of ed television, so that's their highest end ole tv. Relatively expensive, but again, not crazy if you're in the high-end market for one of these high performance televisions. So that's a quick look at some of the innovations Samsung is going to be bringing to TV's, projectors, and even transparent technology in 2024.