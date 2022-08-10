Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 Specs Compared 7:05 Watch Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 Specs Compared

Aug 10 2022 Foldable Phones

Speaker 1: The Samsung galaxy Z flip four was announced at Samsung unpacked. And with that comes lots of upgrades over last year's model, the Z flip three. So I'm here to unpack all the updates. Speaker 1: Now I don't have my hands on a Z flip four because it was literally announced today. So this will be more of a spec comparison with some commentary, but we've got first looks on all the announcements and our hands on [00:00:30] and review videos will be coming soon. So keep an eye out for those on our YouTube channel. I have been a huge fan of this phone ever since they released it in early 2020. Got my Z flip 5g right here. And what's won me over from the start is the Z flip's super compact form factor and the unique ways that you can use the phone. Obviously there have been a lot of upgrades since this model, and I'm going to get into all the specs you need to know between [00:01:00] the Z flip three and the four to help you figure out if you want the new one, or if you're fine with last year's model. So let's get into it Speaker 1: At first glance, the Z flip four, isn't very different in size or style, but there are some upgrades to its build. The new model has an armor aluminum casing and its outer screen has gorilla glass Vitus. Plus which Samsung says will add more durability. [00:01:30] It's also got a slimmer hinge. The latest model comes in four colors, graphite, Bora purple, pink, gold, and blue. And if we learned anything from the Z flip three, I'm sure more colors will be released in the future. The Z flip four's outer screen and main display remain the same size, but there are a few advancements for each the Z flip three introduced a larger outer screen last year. And with the Z flip four, you're getting more features such as the ability to send quick text message replies, [00:02:00] make calls, access, wifi, and Bluetooth settings, and some new widgets like smart things. Speaker 1: When it comes to the inner display, Samsung says the Z flip four screen is 45% stronger than its predecessor. That's thanks to a combined strength of the multiple layers used to build it. When the Z flip four is sitting up on its own in flex mode, there are new touch pad controls that create a pclike experience. You can pull up websites on top and tap through the controls. On the bottom [00:02:30] half the Z flip three was the first of its line to introduce water resistance with an IP X eight rating. And the Z flip four has got that as well. We tested out the water resistance of the Z flip three and it passed. So things are looking bright for the Z flip four. Speaker 1: Let's talk about these cameras. Well, it isn't super apparent at first glance, there are some changes to the Z flip fours, outer cameras. The main and ultra wide cameras [00:03:00] remain the same at 12 megapixels. But the main camera now has a larger image sensor. Here's a closer look at the camera specs of the wide angle lens. It remains relatively the same, but the Z flip fours camera has an increase in pixel size and field of view. Samson's ninth photography features from the galaxy S 22 are coming to the Z flip four. It's what Samsung coined Knight photography. Listen, I'm a honey guy. Love me some puns, [00:03:30] but I don't approve of this one. And I'm not gonna say it again. Anyway, this mode will use the Z flip four's brighter wide lens and larger pixel size to take better low light photos. If you're looking for a phone with top of the line cameras, I wouldn't say the Z flips stand out the most, but they still do take some quality pictures like these taken on the Z flip three in Patrick Collins review, which you can watch up in that right corner. Speaker 1: Let's get into performance. The Z flip three has a [00:04:00] five nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 88 processor with eight gigabytes of Ram and the Z flip four has the newer four nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon eight plus gen one processor also with eight gigabytes of Ram for storage. The Z flip three has a 128 or 256 gigabyte option. And the Z flip four has the same 128 and 256 gigabyte options as well as an upgraded 512 gigabyte option. [00:04:30] Speaking of performance, how's that phone gonna power it with the battery, of course. And with that comes a larger capacity battery. The Z flip fours battery is more powerful than its predecessor at 30 700 million APER hours. That's 400 million APER hours, more than the Z flip three, an increase of over 10%. Samsung says the Z flip four will get an extra three hours of battery life over the flip three, and it's battery will charge to 50% in 30 minutes. We'll have to [00:05:00] test that ourselves, of course, and we'll let you know if that's accurate in our full review, but when it comes to battery, the Z flip line, isn't known for lasting the longest, and that's kind of what you get with a compact phone for the Z flip three, we found it got roughly 11 hours of battery life for medium to heavy use with the screens, 120 Hertz adaptive refresh rate on and brightness set to 80%. Speaker 1: Now for the big question, how much is this going to cost me? [00:05:30] Well, the price hasn't changed. The Z flip four will launch on August 26th with a price tag of 9 99. The same as the Z flip three when it released last year thousand dollars, not cheap, but I think it's important to note a couple things here. First of all, we are going through some intense inflation in global shortages, and we're seeing substantial price increases with lots of tech. So I think that the fact that the price is, is the same as the last model is in some ways [00:06:00] a win. Secondly, Samsung has pretty generous trade in offers for older phones, and that could help alleviate cost. In fact, at the time I was writing this script, I looked up how much I would get for this. And they said that they would give me $600, which was much more than I expected. Speaker 1: Should I upgrade? I kind of want to. So what do you think do these upgrades warrant the switch from the Z flip three to the four, or will you stick to the previous model and wait until next year? 