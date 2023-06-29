Purple Rejuvenate Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Luxe Collection 6:09 Watch Now

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Luxe Collection

Jun 29, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So is the most baseline model of the Purple Lux collection luxurious enough for you? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet and we have our solar review of the Purple Rejuvenate mattress, which is in their new Lux collection. Now, in their premium collection, which we talked about in previous videos, those seem to be kind of replacing their old hybrid [00:00:30] models. These seem to be entirely new, so we have a lot to talk about in this video, including what this mattress is actually made of, what it feels like for it to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who might wanna get one for themselves. Now you might have noticed that this is the Purple Restore Premier Mattress, and the reason for that is these beds are super heavy and hard to move, which makes it really nice. They offer white glove delivery with these mattresses so you don't have to do any of the unboxing process, which is great. Speaker 1: We're gonna put up all the policies on the screen so you can check 'em out and there'll be more info in [00:01:00] the description along with lots of other information to help you with your online mattress search. One thing a lot of people seem to be confused about when ordering a mattress online is the returns process. People think they have to somehow put the mattress back in the packaging and ship it back to the company. That's not how it works at all. Once the mattress has been delivered, you pretty much can't ship it back. So how it works is normally you cop the company and they will coordinate with someone in your local area to pick up the mattress at no charge, and it often gets donated to charity. So don't be afraid to return a mattress if you don't like it, [00:01:30] but enough about that stuff. Speaker 1: Let's get into the more interesting stuff now, like what this mattress is actually made of and what's gonna feel like for you to sleep on. So one thing that's kind of unique about the Purple Rejuvenate mattress is that in comparison to the other purple beds, it doesn't really have a unique feel at all, which I think is kind of funny. So as your main support base, you start with a layer of pocketed coils. That's pretty standard for any hybrid mattress. They're gonna have a layer transition foam above that, and then you're gonna get about two and a half inches of that proprietary purple gel flex grid. Now on the other purple beds in their essential collection. [00:02:00] And in the premium collection, you're pretty much sleeping right on top of this grid. So the feel winds up being really unique and I would say almost proprietary two purple. Speaker 1: However, on the Purple Rejuvenate mattress, you actually get two different layers of comfort foam that goes right above the gel flex grid. So you don't really get as much of that unique gel-like feel you would expect from a Purple bed. You actually get more of a responsive pedal top feel on the Rejuvenate mattress. Now this might sound really great for some people because we have said in the past that the [00:02:30] feel of a Purple Bed when you're right on top of that gel flex grid can be a bit divisive just because it is so unique. But this one has a bit more of a traditional feel while still getting some of the benefits of that gel Flex grid. The airflow on this bed is gonna be really nice. It's gonna be pretty much temperature neutral for the most part. They do claim that there is a cooling cover on this bed. Speaker 1: We didn't really observe that in our testing, but I wouldn't really worry about this bed heating up on you excessively at night. Plus, having the grid there will enhance the overall responsiveness of this mattress. So it's incredibly easy [00:03:00] to rotate between seat positions. You should get no resistance from the bed if you are a combination sleeper. So you kind of get the best of both worlds with a mattress like the Rejuvenate. Personally, I actually love the feel of laying directly on top of that gel flex grid, but some people don't. And so you get some of the benefits of that while having a more traditional feel that should be a little bit less divisive. One other construction element I should mention is that the coils have a bit of a zone support structure. What this means is that the coils in the center third are gonna be a little bit firmer than the coils on the outer thirds, [00:03:30] which should give you more support where you need it and more pressure before you need it. Speaker 1: A lot of higher embeds like this will feature zone support design, and I think it's nice to have. Let's move over the subject of firmness now. And unlike the beds from the premium collection, the beds from the Luxe collection only come in one firmness option, and in our test we found the Rejuvenate mattress. To be around a medium firm on our scale may be slightly firmer than that, depending on your body weight. Firmness is always fairly subjective based on how heavy you are. If you're heavy like me, you generally feel beds will be a bit softer. If you're much lighter than me, you generally feel beds will be a little bit firmer. [00:04:00] So a firmness profile like this means this bed will be a great option for back stomach. In combination sleepers, strict side sleepers will probably want a mattress with a bit more pressure relief than this, but as long as you don't really favor your side, I think it'll work for pretty much all sleeping positions. Speaker 1: We have found in our testing of the Purple Rejuvenate Plus that it is noticeably softer than the Rejuvenate, which does fall in line well with what they say on their website. So I would say this bet is more geared toward back stomach and combo sleepers, side sleepers maybe look elsewhere. And then let's move over to talking about price. And this is gonna be a [00:04:30] pretty big barrier for a lot of people. This mattress and the other beds in the Purple Luxe collection are some of the most expensive beds that we've ever tested over here. So for the Rejuvenate Mattress, which keep in mind this is the most affordable mattress in the purple luxe lineup, you're looking at about $5,500 for a queen size, which puts it in a similar pricing tier to the most high-end beds from Tempur-Pedic. And it pretty much blows away the price point of any other really popular brands, even Highest End Mattress. Speaker 1: They are currently [00:05:00] running a discount on this bed to save 500 bucks to bring that price down to around $6,000. That should be linked in the description. Purple generally doesn't run discounts year round, but I am recording this in the 4th of July holiday window. So make sure you look down there for up-to-date pricing and hopefully any discounts we can find to bring this price down. And that leaves us with a question who should consider picking up the Purple Rejuvenate mattress for themselves? And it's really gonna come down to how much money you wanna spend on a new mattress. If this mattress fits your budget, you'll probably like it. As long as you're not a strict side sleeper looking for maximum pressure [00:05:30] relief, then I can't imagine a lot of people will try out the Rejuvenate Mattress and just straight up and not like it at all. Speaker 1: The biggest sticking point is obviously the price. It's around $6,500 for a queen, so not a lot of people are gonna wanna spend that much money on a brand new mattress. But hey, if that's you, I think you'll probably really like it. And you do have the other beds in the collection that we will be testing that you can check out as well. So let's know what you think of the Purple Rejuvenate mattress and their whole Lux collection. We'd love to get your thoughts and we have a ton of stuff in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including much more affordable [00:06:00] beds, if that is what you're looking for. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But that's gonna do it for me. This is Own Seen At Home. I'll see you in the next one.