Plank vs. Zenhaven: Latex Mattress Review and Comparison 7:02 Watch Now

Plank vs. Zenhaven: Latex Mattress Review and Comparison

Jul 25, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: Are you trying to decide between the plank natural firm mattress and the Zenhaven mattress from sofa? We've got a comparison for you in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a CNET and we have our head-to-head comparison of these two beds. We're gonna talk about how they're similar, how they're different, and why you might wanna get one over the other. That sounds good, and you find this pretty helpful, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And as always, there's gonna be a lot of information in the description to help use your online mattress search, including discounts [00:00:30] we can find to help bring the price of these mattresses down. First, let's start with how these beds are similar and then get into their differences later in the video. So the first thing these beds have in common is that they both have a flippable design. That means that both sides of the bed are designed to be slept on way back in the day. Most beds were designed to be flippable, but nowadays flippable beds are kind of novel. Speaker 1: The feel of the bed won't really be altered by what side you sleep on, but the firmness certainly will. So on the Zenhaven mattress, you have the gentle firm side and the [00:01:00] luxury plush side. However, in our testing, we found both sides of the bed to be pretty firm overall. We actually found the gentle firm side to be between a medium firm and a true firm on our scale, which means it's gonna be most ideal for strict back and stomach sleepers. The luxury plush side isn't actually all that plush from what we've tested. We actually found it to be around a medium firm, maybe a hair softer than that. So that's gonna be most ideal for back stomach and certain combination sleepers. If we switch over to looking at the plank and natural firm, both sides are indeed quite firm. That's kind of the whole value proposition [00:01:30] of a plank mattress. Speaker 1: And so if we're looking at the regular firm side, it's gonna be around a medium firm on our scale, very good for back stomach and combo sleepers. And then if you flip it over to the extra firm side, it's gonna be between a medium firm and a true firm. So very similar firmness profiles on both mattresses with both sides of the beds. So many similarities here. And then the feel of these beds are also gonna be very, very similar. So both beds use latex foam as their primary comfort layers. And latex foam [00:02:00] has a very distinctive feel. So a latex foam, we like to describe it as almost the exact opposite of a memory foam. A memory foam, you lay down on it and it kind of conforms to your body's shape. But with a latex foam, it's super responsive and you get plenty of comfort in cushioning, but it doesn't really conform to your body shape at all. Speaker 1: And latex foam mattresses like these are super responsive, which means when you lead pressure from it, they snap back into their original shape almost immediately, which means latex foam beds like these are also excellent for combination sleepers who like to rotate between sleeping positions, [00:02:30] accommodation sleepers, sleeping on a memory foam mattress might feel some resistance if they're say, going from their back to their side. But on something like these, you should be just fine. So those are the primary similarities between the zenhaven mattress and the plank natural. And those similarities are big. Normally when you're deciding between two beds, the firmness profile and the feel are gonna be some of your main determining factors. But with these two beds, I think you're gonna be getting a pretty similar experience when it comes to firmness and feel, there'll be some subtle differences, [00:03:00] but nothing that I would say completely differentiates one over the other. Speaker 1: So what are the real differences between the Zenhaven mattress and the plank natural firm? Well, one of the key differences is their main support base. So on the Zenhaven mattress, you're looking at entirely latex foam layers, aside from the cover and aside from some organic wool that sits between the latex and the cover, if we're looking at the plank natural mattress, you actually get coils as the main support base along with the latex foam and wool and organic cotton in the cover. So normally when we're talking about the differences between an all foam [00:03:30] bed and a hybrid bed, you have some extra bounce and responsiveness that you normally find in hybrid beds. But since the latex foam support core in the Zenhaven mattress is so naturally bouncy and responsive anyway, there's not gonna be a huge difference here either. The biggest difference is, is that in my opinion, the plank mattress will do a better job at supporting heavier body types over the long term. Speaker 1: Coils are just generally more durable than foams are over the long haul, although latex foam is more durable than a lot of other polyurethane foams or memory foam. [00:04:00] So that might not be a huge difference here, but I think you'll be getting a bit more support for heavier body types over the long term, like 10 years on the plank measures in comparison to Zenhaven. Also, one key reason people are generally interested in latex foam beds like these is that they often come with a lot of certifications to show off just how natural, organic, and sustainably sourced all the materials are. Now, from what I can see just on their respective websites, the Zenhaven mattress has a few more certifications in comparison to the plank natural firm, although I don't know if this [00:04:30] will be a main deciding factor for a lot of people because latex foam beds are pretty much naturally already a more organic and eco-friendly product in comparison to a lot of other beds, because latex foam is a naturally dry material as opposed to being made of chemicals. Speaker 1: Other beds that don't use latex foam have plenty of other certifications and they're not gonna be harmful in any way. But some people just prefer the natural organic nature of latex foam, and you'll be getting a few more certifications with the Zenhaven mattress. The other really big difference between these two beds is going to be pricing. So [00:05:00] the Zenhaven mattress is much more expensive than the plank natural. So if we're just looking at the queen sizes, once you factor in discounts that are available, as I'm recording this video, you're looking at about 2,750 bucks for the NH mattress and around 1600 for the plank natural firm. So a very big price gap here. Pricing for online beds often fluctuates, so make sure you look down below in the description for what's current on both beds. But right now, you're saving a lot of money with the plank natural firm, and I don't see that changing very much in the future. Speaker 1: Now, one other factor that might tip the scales [00:05:30] toward the Zenhaven mattress is that they have a more generous set of policies. Sofa as a brand does things a little bit different. Most of the time when you order a bed online, it shows up in a box, you have to do the unboxing process, but with the Zenhaven mattress actually shows up via service called white glove delivery, which means the bed shows up full size and a local delivery team will do all the setup for you and take away your old mattress if you want them to. The Zenhaven mattress also comes with an entire year trial period and a lifetime warranty while the plank mattress comes with 129 trial period and a 10 year warranty In general, I don't think policy should probably be a big deciding [00:06:00] factor for you when you're deciding between two beds, but considering just how similar these two beds are, I could see that maybe tipping the scales for somebody. Speaker 1: And that leads to the question, who should go with a Zenhaven mattress and who should go with the plank and natural firm? And honestly, I'm finding it difficult to really envision someone who would purchase Zenhaven over the plank natural firm. I remember when we first started testing the plank natural mattress, I remember thinking it would compare very favorably to the Zenhaven Mattress because it has similar materials, it has a similar feel, similar firmness profiles, [00:06:30] and that flippable design. The only reason I could see going with the Zenhaven mattress is if you don't want coils at all, you want full latex in your mattress, and you like the idea of having more certifications and the friendlier policies, but I think for most people, if you're just looking for a nice latex foam mattress that's pretty firm, you'll probably want to go with the plank natural. But let us know what you think or ensemble in the comment section. Which one of these would you choose? And again, tons of stuff in the description to help you with your mattress search. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's gonna do it for me. [00:07:00] This is on Seat at Home. I'll see you in the next one.