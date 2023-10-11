Pixel 8 Pro Problems
Pixel 8 Pro Problems

Tech
Speaker 1: There are big problems with the Google Pixel eight Pro. We spent the last few days testing this phone in both the US and the uk, and we've been quite surprised by what we've found The biggest issues are with the camera, which produces bizarre image artifacts in some conditions with both heavy noise reduction and weird image noise plaguing some of our test photos. So here at cnet, we agreed that we need more time to fully understand the depth of these issues. Before we give you our final verdict in the full review, [00:00:30] we are continuing to test the phone in a range of environments and talking with Google who has already said that a camera update is coming in a couple of weeks. But what does this mean for you right now? Well, if you're sitting clutching your credit card, hoping to buy the Pixel eight Pro, we would advise you, wait. The issues we found are problematic for any phone certainly want with a thousand dollars price tag. Keep your eye on our review as it develops and wait for our final verdict. A little patients now will help you make better use of your money later.

