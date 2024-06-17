Apple's Find My vs. Android's Find My Device Network 9:08 Watch Now

Jun 17, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: Apple versus Android. It's a battle that could go on until the end of time, but today we are going to see which one wins for device tracking. Hi, I'm Lexi. Welcome to your weekly dose of all things mobile. Make sure to subscribe for more. So let's go. Welcome to P 99 in San Francisco. The most popular tourist attraction in the city. So if I can't find my lost stuff here, I'm probably not going to be able to find it anywhere. On team Android, we have the Chipolo one point. This is one of the first trackers to use Android's new Find My Device [00:00:30] network. And on Team Apple, it's the air tag. Tried and true. Alright, so what's going to happen? My producer John is going to put them both on a key chain, drop 'em off somewhere in here and casually lose them. Then I am going to use my phones to see which one I can find first and most easily. So let's go lose some stuff. All right, John, here we go. Enjoy. Speaker 2: Hold it back. Speaker 1: I'm excited to see what happens. Bye John. [00:01:00] Don't lose my stuff too much please. Speaker 2: So the goal here is to go as far as I can. That is outside of the Bluetooth brain. Obviously it's really small so she's going to have a hard time even locating it. So hey eye, I mean that's what tech is for now, right? So here we go. Going to hide this somewhere back here so that it's not visible. It's going to be right under there. The San Francisco [00:01:30] Gold. Alright, it's in there now it's in the gold. Speaker 1: Alright, I have no idea where they are. We're going to sit and load up the apps on each of the devices. Mark both of them as lost. And then I'm going to start a stopwatch to see which one actually is found first. So let's do it. All right, bind my and find device. So now I'm going to mark each of them as lost. Let's go into here and I'm going to mark [00:02:00] as lost on both Enable and then enable. So both devices marking as lost kind of looks similar. You'll get a notification when both of them are found using the network and you'll also be able to have your contact information connected to that tracker. So if someone does find it, hopefully it'll make its way back to you. Alright, Speaker 2: A few minutes later. Speaker 1: Alright, we have our first notification. The air tag was found in four minutes, 45 seconds. This air tag was seen nearby. [00:02:30] Alright, while we wait to see how long it takes the Android to find the device in the sea of other Android phones that are out here, let's talk a little bit about how these networks work. So both Android and Apple use a crowdsourced platform from other people's phones essentially to help locate your lost items and both of them can do the same three things. They can both mark your items as lost. They can both play a sound to see if your item is nearby. And you can also share items with friends or family [00:03:00] members with either Apple IDs or Google Accounts. Both of them are also really easy to set up. You just bring an air tag near your iPhone to set it up and on the Android side with the Chipotle tag at least you just need to press it once and then you'll find the fast pen notification pops up on your Android device. Speaker 1: Super easy. There are a few key differences though at the type of recording this video. Android's find my device network and the trackers only use Bluetooth while Apple's air tags use both Bluetooth and ultra wideband. [00:03:30] And so Ultra Wideband is the technology that helps basically pinpoint a more exact location and helps you bring up that indication on the screen that gives you that distance when you're getting closer to the device. Number two, air tag have separation alerts. And again at the time of recording, the Android trackers do not. So if you walk away and leave your keys on a table and you go out of Bluetooth range for example, you'll get a notification on your phone or say Apple Watch with find my, but unfortunately you don't yet on Android. And number three, Apple's network only [00:04:00] needs essentially one iPhone to kind of pass by to be able to determine a location if you say mark an item as lost. Whereas Android's Network uses multiple phones and it needs to triangulate a location using a number of different Android devices, not just one. So I'm not surprised that it is taking a lot longer to find the Chipotle tag as opposed to the air tag. I got another notification. The keys on air tag we've seen again nine minutes in still nothing [00:04:30] on the Android side. Come on Android, you can do this Speaker 3: One eternity later. Speaker 1: Alright, it's been at almost 30 minutes and since I've started this whole comparison and in the time that I've got two notifications full on 30 minutes, two notifications of my lost keys on the Find My Network, zero on Android. Now I don't want to be here all week. I need to publish this video sometime [00:05:00] this month I think. So what I'm going to do is I'm going to go and try and find each of the devices using the apps because I do have an approximate location and see which one is actually easier to find. Alright, let's go and see which one is going to be easier to find with the respective apps. Okay, let's see. So I definitely am not in Bluetooth range because on the iPhone it says that the air tag is not reachable on Android, doesn't say anything. So it just says last seen [00:05:30] around two 30, which is not that long ago actually. Speaker 1: So I'm surprised if it was last seen around two 30. That was 10 minutes ago, so why didn't I get a notification saying it was seen? That doesn't make any sense because my phone is not in Bluetooth range. All right, there are some questions here that I need to answer. Let's keep going and trying to find it. Okay, directions. Oh, I get directions on the iPhone. That's kind of nice. I get to see exactly two minutes on my bike. [00:06:00] I dunno why it defaults to bike. Okay, one minute walk straight ahead and on the Android. Let's see, not as helpful. Oh, now the fine nearby has popped up. Okay, so I know that I'm definitely within range and I've got the ultra wide bands to help me locate, locate it. I'm just going to walk randomly in the general direction that I think the map told me. Oh, the numbers. The countdown has started. [00:06:30] Okay, nine feet plate, find nearby. Okay, so now the fine nearby notification has popped up on Android too. I love this. It's kind of like a treasure hub. No, that's not helping. I'm going to try and play a sound now. Speaker 1: Is that just my imagination or do I actually hear some sound? I definitely can hear that, but that is the sound of the Chipolo tracker, which is super loud. [00:07:00] Okay. Okay, it's nearby. This is good. This is good. Speaker 4: Oh Speaker 1: Yeah, I found them. Yeah, so as you saw, I found the air tag more easily through find my, when I was using the lost mode and it took Speaker 4: 2000 years, who Speaker 1: Knows how long it would've taken if I sat there. I could have been waiting [00:07:30] all day, all week, all year on the Android side of things. But actually what helped me find the trackers most easily was actually the volume on the Chipotle tracker, which was way louder than that on the air tag. Really interesting to see those differences there. Remember when I said earlier that the Find my Device network needed multiple Android phones to be able to pinpoint a device's location? Well that's actually the default setting, but there is another setting that you can go in and turn on within the Android settings. It's called web network in [00:08:00] all areas, and that means it's actually going to be able to use fewer Android phones, which is one other Android phone to help pinpoint your device when your market is lost, especially you're helpful in lower traffic areas. Speaker 1: The other thing is of course privacy. Now both of the networks do have provisions to be able to show if an unknown tracker is following you, regardless of which ecosystem that it's pair with. So say if a find my device tracker is following you and you have an iPhone, you're going to be able to see that notification and vice versa if say an air tag is following [00:08:30] you and you have an Android phone and there's of course a whole bunch of other privacy questions that come up and a deeper explanation we can go into about how the system actually works and making sure that your location is not visible to both device manufacturers and other people. But that's a little bit beyond the scope of this video. So if you do want to find out more about that, drop me a comment down below. Let me know what other comparisons with these trackers that you want to see because there are so many more things that I can do. I'm thinking why not? Let's see if I can expense a work trip internationally, put both of the trackers [00:09:00] in my luggage and see which one can actually help find my lost luggage. We'll just keep an eye on it during the trip. Let me know and I'll see you next time. Bye.